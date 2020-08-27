 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Illinois Director of Athletics Tom Michael named to NCAA Division I football committee
0 comments

Eastern Illinois Director of Athletics Tom Michael named to NCAA Division I football committee

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois Director of Athletics Tom Michael has been named to the NCAA Division I Football Committee and will be begin his four-year assignment on the committee on September 1.

Michael begins his seventh year as the athletic director at Eastern Illinois with the start of the 2020-21 academic year. He previously served on the FCS Regional Advisory Committee for the Central Region, which helps evaluate teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Ohio Valley Conference and Pioneer Football League.

“I’m honored to be selected to serve on the NCAA FCS Committee,” said Michael. “During these unprecedented times, I look forward to teams being able to get back on the field this academic year and for us to possibly host a NCAA FCS playoff this spring.”

The 10-member NCAA Division I Football Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament. School and conference administrators are nominated by their conferences and serve four-year terms. The committee is made up of one member from each Division I conference that receives an automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Football Championship.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News