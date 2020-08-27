Eastern Illinois Director of Athletics Tom Michael named to NCAA Division I football committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois Director of Athletics Tom Michael has been named to the NCAA Division I Football Committee and will be begin his four-year assignment on the committee on September 1.

Michael begins his seventh year as the athletic director at Eastern Illinois with the start of the 2020-21 academic year. He previously served on the FCS Regional Advisory Committee for the Central Region, which helps evaluate teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Ohio Valley Conference and Pioneer Football League.

“I’m honored to be selected to serve on the NCAA FCS Committee,” said Michael. “During these unprecedented times, I look forward to teams being able to get back on the field this academic year and for us to possibly host a NCAA FCS playoff this spring.”

The 10-member NCAA Division I Football Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament. School and conference administrators are nominated by their conferences and serve four-year terms. The committee is made up of one member from each Division I conference that receives an automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Football Championship.

