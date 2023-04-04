CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois Athletics announced that its Evening With Jimmy G fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, April 22, has been canceled.

EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael stated: "We have just been informed that Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer able to attend the event on April 22 leading to the cancellation."

Guests who have already purchased tickets to attend this event will be refunded their money.

EIU football's spring game will be held at O'Brien Field at 11 a.m.