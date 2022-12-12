Eastern Illinois falls in the Old Railsplitter Axe game to Western Illinois

CHARLESTON — Kinyon Hodges scored a season high 23 points but a turnover by Eastern Illinois in the final five seconds of regulation prevented EIU from taking a final shot to tie or win the game.

Western Illinois' Trenton Massner hit two free throws with two seconds left in the game, helping Western Illinois retain the Old Railsplitter Axe with a 79-75 win at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

EIU had just nine turnovers, shot 53 percent from the floor and made 86 percent from the foul line. But WIU was also hot from the field, finishing at 52 percent from the floor and 88 percent from the foul line.

The difference ended up being 3-pointers. WIU made nine to EIU's five.

Alec Rosner was 5-of-8 from 3-point range to lead the Leathernecks (6-4) with 23 points. Caleb Donaldson joined Hodges in double figures for EIU (2-9) with 10 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Win snaps losing skid

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The EIU Panthers snapped their two-game skid with a 51-45 road win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

Milwaukee came into the game having beaten Green Bay and Loyola on its home court.

"It was a battle, and we knew it was going to be," said head coach Matt Bollant. "They're big and physical, they're good on their home court. We know they're good here, and we knew it was gonna be a battle, and I'm really proud of our players. I thought we defended, we rebounded, and we did the right things to get that win."

EIU (7-2) used a 9-2 first quarter run capped by a Taris Thornton driving layup off a pass from Miah Monahan to up its lead to nine. The lead was still seven in the fourth quarter when an 8-0 Milwaukee run put EIU behind for the first time in the game, 36-35.

But Lariah Washington found Morgan Litwiller for a 3-pointer to give EIU the lead back, then Macy McGlone came up with a steal that led to a Thornton layup to push EIU's lead back to five and the Panthers never trailed again.

Washington was once again EIU's leader on offense, scoring 19 points and going 9-of-11 from the free throw line, in addition to three steals and a team-high four assists. McGlone scored five points and led EIU on the glass with 10 rebounds, while Litwiller, Thornton, and Monahan each scored seven. Litwiller grabbed five rebounds and Thornton had four.

Following finals week, EIU will host the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

FOOTBALL

Vincent a soph All-American

EIU safety Jordan Vincent was one of five Ohio Valley Conference football players named to the HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American Team.

The selections were Southeast Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent and linebacker Bryce Norman, UT Martin running back Zak Wallace and defensive lineman Daylan Dotson and Eastern Illinois defensive back Jordan Vincent.

Vincent led the EIU team with 84 tackles (57 solo) while adding 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. Vincent was a second team All-OVC selection at safety for the second straight season.

TRACK & FIELD

Indoor season opens

EIU men's and women's indoor track had 23 first place finishes at the EIU Early Bird Meet, which was hosted at Lantz Indoor Fieldhouse.

Winners were: Bradley Olysav (men's weight throw), Clayre Shaver (women's weight throw), Matthew Gladieux (men's shot put) and Taylor Iverson (women's shot put), Hallee Thomas (women's pole vault), Zac Stout (men's pole vault), Ramsey Hunt (men's long jump and triple jump), Taryn Tarquin (women's triple jump), Carly Guinn (women's high jump), Porter Conroy (men's high jump), Akiya Kollore (women's 60 meter hurdles), Jekeel Suber (men's 60 hurdles), Josiah Neal (women's 400), Taylor Wright (men's 400), Jahleel Perrin (men's 60) and Brailyn Johnson (men's 60, in a tie with Perrin), Danielle Frank (women's 60), Mckenna Wojcicki (women's 800), Riley Baker (men's 600), Zakiya Johnson (women's 200), Ricky Johnson (men's 200), and the 4x400 relay (men's and women's).

Indoor track will take a holiday break before coming back to host the annual John Craft Invite at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.