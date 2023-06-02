NASHVILLE — Eastern Illinois opened its NCAA Tournament bid with a brief moment of magic getting out to an early lead, but No. 4 national seed and regional host Vanderbilt spoiled the party soon after.

The Commodores scored eight-straight runs and won 12-2 in the first round of the Nashville Regional. Eastern Illinois plays Xavier at 2 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game. The Musketeers lost to Oregon 5-4 on Friday.

Lincoln Riley had a leadoff double and plated the game's first run courtesy of a Ryan Ignoffo double off the wall on the next pitch. Ignoffo finished 2-for-3.

The Panthers early 1-0 lead in its first postseason appearance since 2008 lasted only a couple batters. Vanderbilt had two hits to start the bottom of the first before a sacrifice fly by RJ Schreck tied it at one. A Parker Noland RBI single gave the Commodores a 2-1 lead after the first.

Davis Diaz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to make Vanderbilt’s lead 4-1. That kicked off a six-run bottom of the third that blew the game open. That included a hit by pitch and three walks, one of which scored a run, before a bases-clearing double.

Chris Worcester scored on a throwing error by Vanderbilt to give Eastern Illinois its second run in the top of the fifth.

The Panthers had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the sixth, but a fielder's choice by Worcester left three runners on base.

Johnathan Vastine hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh before a pair of runs in the eighth caped the scoring for the Commodores.

Ky Matthews-Hampton started for Eastern Illinois and gave up six runs in 2⅓ innings. Jonathon Hanscomb came in from the bullpen and had two strikeouts and gave up a pair of runs in 2⅔ innings.

Colton Coca pitched 1⅔ innings and gave up a pair of runs while Blake Malatestinic finished the game giving up a pair of unearned runs in 1⅓ innings with two strikeouts.