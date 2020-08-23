Eastern Illinois fans who purchased football season tickets have four options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University is announcing options for Panthers football season ticket holders affected by the postponement of the fall season.

The Ohio Valley Conference is currently planning a seven-game spring schedule, which will be announced in the near future. With that in mind, EIU Athletics presents four options for season ticket holders that purchased seats for the 2020 fall season.

Transfer your season tickets to the spring season (tickets will be prorated as needed). Transfer the balance of your account as a 100% tax-deductible donation towards the Panther Club to help offset impact due to COVID-19 pandemic. Apply the balance of your account as a credit toward fall 2021 season tickets. Receive a full refund.

EIU Athletics asks that fans please choose one of the four options above by Wednesday, Sept. 30. Those fans who do not make their selection by Sept. 30 will automatically be enrolled in the Spring 2021 season ticket option.

If a 2021 Spring Football season it not feasible, a member of the Eastern Illinois athletic staff will reach out to all season ticket holders to assist them on options moving forward.