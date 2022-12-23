Eastern Illinois football adds 16 on signing day

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football added 16 players to its roster on signing day with a mixture of high school and transfer players.

"We are thrilled to have an outstanding group of talented student-athletes signed in this first signing period," EIU coach Chris Wilkerson said. "Our coaching staff has done an amazing job identifying and connecting with this phenomenal group and we can't wait for them to get to campus."

Here's a look at the 16-player class:

HIGH SCHOOL

Akin Adigun (Safety, 6-2, 175, Little Elm, Texas/Lone Star High) — As a senior was a first team All-District 6-5A Division I selection … finished season with 67 tackles including two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Matthew Allen (Offensive Line, 6-9, 265, Bourbonnais/Bradley-Bourbonnais High) — Had 10 receptions for 108 yards playing tight end ... earned South West Suburban Conference honors … father Scott played football at University of Illinois.

Nic DiSanto (Offensive Line, 6-4, 310, Wyandotte, Mich./Gabriel Richard High) — Twice named a All-Detroit Catholic selection… first team All-Area… blocked for an offensive unit that averaged 33 points per game.

Blainey Dowling (Quarterback, 6-2, 185, Chicago/Chicago Mount Carmel) — Led team to the IHSA Class 7A State Championship posting a 14-0 record … was 205-of-290 for the season passing for 3,030 yards … added five rushing touchdowns … named Chicago Catholic League Tony Lawless MVP winner … first team All-Chicago Catholic League … named Player of the Year by Illinois Max Preps and Daily Southtown … a finalist for the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year … earned first team All-State honors … rated a two-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Panayiotis Mihalopoulos (Offensive Line, 6-2, 310, Chicago/Loyola Academy) — All-Chicago Catholic League selection blocking for an offense that averaged 387 yards per game and 41.5 points per game … Helped lead team to a 13-1 record and IHSA Class 8A State Championship.

Isaiah Richardson (Athlete, 6-5, 195, Suwanee, Ga./Collins Hill High) — Played wide receiver and linebacker in high school … had 13 receptions for 162 yards as a senior … led team with five touchdown receptions averaging 12.6 yards per catch … on defense had 30 tackles with four sacks and two pass break-ups … as a junior helped lead team to a Georgia Class 7A State Championship as team posted a 15-0 record during the season … rated a two-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Peyton Wilkerson (Defensive Line, 6-1, 215, Mokena/Lincoln-Way Central) — Seven tackles for loss as a senior … rated a two-star recruit by Rivals.com … son of EIU head coach Chris Wilkerson … father Chris (football) and mother Sharna (softball) both played at Eastern Illinois.

Makhi Wilson (Safety, 6-0, 185, Bettendorf, Iowa/Pleasant Valley) – Earned first team All-State honors as a safety … as a versatile athlete rushed for 596 yards with three interceptions and a kickoff return for touchdown.

Jordan "Jroy" Woods (Wide Receiver, 6-2, 180, Hammond, Ind./Hammond Central) — As a senior had 22 receptions for 402 yards with four touchdowns … Versatile athlete who added 785 yards rushing and 501 yards passing as a senior.

TRANSFERS

Marcus Edwards (Cornerback, 5-11, 180, Bay City, Texas/Bay City High/Cisco College) — Made nine college starts with 51 tackles with one tackle for loss … had 11 pass break-ups as a corner … was an honorable mention All-State selection at defensive back in high school with six interceptions as a senior, including three in one game.

Tienne Fridge (Cornerback, 6-2, 200, Sacramento, Calif./Elk Grove High/Sacramento City College) — Played in eight games last season, finishing year with 18 tackles including thee tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups and a forced fumble … named Northern California Football Association National Division All-Valley League … had 13 tackles during the 2021 season with two interceptions and one pass break-up … was a standout defensive back in high school with 41 tackles and 10 pass break-ups earning All-Conference honors.

Terrance Gipson (Athlete, 6-0, 185, Kingwood, Texas/Westfield High/East Los Angeles College) — Played QB last season, appearing in eight games and passing for 1,776 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 401 yards and eight touchdowns … Began college career at SMU going 6-for-6 for 86 yards passing while rushing for 56 yards and one touchdown in limited action … three-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.com out of high school ... Was injured as a senior, but as a junior passed for 2,000 yards and rushed for 500 yards with 26 touchdowns.

Noah Howard (Offensive Line, 6-4, 340, Clinton, Iowa/Clinton High/Iowa Central College) — Starter in 2022, helping team post a 7-4 record including a win in the Game One Bowl over Trinity Valley CC … offense averaged 482 yards of total offense per game and 38 points per game … All-Conference honors in high school.

Jatarian "JJ" Hudson (Linebacker, 6-1, 220, Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia High/East Mississippi College) — Finished last year with 46 tackles including five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass break-up … As a freshman in 2021 made three tackles with primary time on special teams … second team MAC Class 2A All-State selection as a senior.

Eli Mirza (Wide Receiver, 5-11, 190, Carmichael, Calif./Monterey Trail High/Sierra College) — Hauled in 74 receptions for 929 yards with 10 touchdowns … first team All-California Region I at wide receiver and named Northern California Football Association National Division All-NorCal League … during the 2021 season had 41 receptions for 533 yards and seven touchdowns … as a senior averaged 17 yards per reception on a team that finished season 12-1.

Torris Robinson (Offensive Line, 6-5, 325, Olive Branch, Miss./Southhaven High/Coahoma College) — Blocked for an offensive unit that averaged 379 yards of total offense per game and 26 points per game … was a multi-year starter at Southhaven.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Upset bid falls short

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A bad fourth quarter proved detrimental as Eastern Illinois women's basketball fell on the road to the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a score of 59-48.

With the loss, the Panthers finish the out-of-conference portion of their schedule at 8-3.

"I thought we played really well for three quarters. Give Minnesota credit, they stepped up and made plays in that fourth quarter, and we didn't," said EIU head coach Matt Bollant. "We missed some good shots that we got early in the quarter, and then they started making some plays and we just never really responded, especially offensively."

Minnesota led 27-24 at halftime, but the Panthers seized the momentum early in the third quarter with back-to-back baskets by Morgan Litwiller and Lariah Washington in quick succession, which gave EIU a 28-27 lead.

A 12-3 EIU run to gave the Panthers their largest lead at 42-34. However, a Golden Gopher layup to end the third quarter sparked an 8-0 Minnesota run, which tied the game at 42. Another 8-0 Minnesota run in the fourth put the game away.

"We scored six points in that fourth quarter," said Bollant. "We've been a pretty consistent, pretty good offensive team, and we were not in that fourth quarter."

Litwiller led the way for the Panthers with 11 points and four rebounds while Washington had nine points and three assists.

EIU will open up Ohio Valley Conference play at home against OVC newcomer Lindenwood at 5 p.m., Thursday, December 29.