Eastern Illinois football adjusting to classes and changes to the season

CHARLESTON — In the nine days since the Ohio Valley Conference postponed the fall football season to the spring, classes at Eastern Illinois University have started — some in-person, some remotely.
This week, the EIU football players are adjusting to the first week of classes, but next week will get back at strength and conditioning and doing some football in helmets only.
“I want them to get acclimated to school and we will resume next week with lifting and a little bit of football stuff,” EIU football coach Adam Cushing said. “The NCAA is working on figuring out what we can do and when. The legislation is biting off big chunks and as we find out more we will continue to roll with the punches, so to speak.”
Cushing said the team — and the campus as a whole — has handled the start of the school year well.
“Returning to the classroom is mentally therapeutic," Cushing said. "We will be able to continue to the things in the community as long as they are wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and keeping social distancing.”
Cushing said the EIU players were glad a decision on the season was finally made.
“Certainly they have felt a little bit of everything," Cushing said. "They are a bunch of guys that really want to play, but they also see the challenges. The biggest thing is now it is sense of relief for everyone from the uncertainty. The uncertainly was the hardest on everybody. We were working hard to something, but what? Everyone knew the presidents (of the Ohio Valley Conference) were meeting and there were not any different directions for a while and that made it the most challenging.”
Cushing said keeping his players motivated for football in the spring won't be a problem.
“The guys are working hard," said Cushing, who is in his second year after going 1-11 last year. "As long as it goes along we will be creative. It is a long, long, football season and a short in-season. We just made it longer. How do we get better each day is the coaches job. We are still a young team, but can be bigger and stronger with the start in spring.”
Run for the Fallen
Several Eastern Illinois teams took part in this year's Run for the Fallen Illinois on Saturday, August 15. Because of COVID-19, this year's event was held virtually with participants walking or jogging miles in honor of fallen military service members.
Members of the EIU football team and men's soccer team took part in the event, along with coaching staff members from EIU track.
"Members of our staff and team got together and did the Illinois Run For the Fallen, honoring Illinoisans that have fought the global war on terror. Proud to see this group respond by honoring others," said Cushing.
A total of 665 miles were walked for the event by the participants.
