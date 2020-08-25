Eastern Illinois football adjusting to classes and changes to the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — In the nine days since the Ohio Valley Conference postponed the fall football season to the spring, classes at Eastern Illinois University have started — some in-person, some remotely.

This week, the EIU football players are adjusting to the first week of classes, but next week will get back at strength and conditioning and doing some football in helmets only.

“I want them to get acclimated to school and we will resume next week with lifting and a little bit of football stuff,” EIU football coach Adam Cushing said. “The NCAA is working on figuring out what we can do and when. The legislation is biting off big chunks and as we find out more we will continue to roll with the punches, so to speak.”

Cushing said the team — and the campus as a whole — has handled the start of the school year well.

“Returning to the classroom is mentally therapeutic," Cushing said. "We will be able to continue to the things in the community as long as they are wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and keeping social distancing.”

Cushing said the EIU players were glad a decision on the season was finally made.