Eastern Illinois football battles Southeast Missouri In Senior Day loss

CHARLESTON -– Big plays early in the second quarter provided some momentum for both teams but in the end, Southeast Missouri was able to pull away for a 31-7 win over Eastern Illinois on Senior Day for the Panthers at O'Brien Field.

SEMO, ranked No. 19 in this week's national polls, improved to 8-2 overall, 4-0 in the OVC. EIU fell to 2-8 overall, 1-3 in the OVC.

After a scoreless first quarter which had missed field goals both teams, it was a special teams play that set up the game's first score. Zay Gentry recovered a muffed punt giving the Panthers the ball at the SEMO 12-yard line. Jaelin Benefield would score on a 4-yard run to put the Panthers up 7-0 with 12:45 to play in the opening half.

The Redhawks answered with a long drive capped by a 7-yard rushing touchdown by back-up quarterback Patrick Heitert.

The next two SEMO scores would be set up by the Redhawks defense as Keandre Booker and Mali Walton both had interceptions. Geno Hess cashed both EIU turnovers into SEMO touchdowns as the Redhawks led 21-7 at the half.

Hess would rush for 198 yards in the game tacking on a third touchdown in the fourth quarter. Heitert passed for 140 yards coming in for starter CJ Ogbonna.

EIU played three quarterbacks in the game with Dom Shoffner getting the start before Kevin Conway and Justin Kowalak both saw playing time in the second half. Freshman MJ Flowers led the ground game with 38 yards. EIU completed just three passes in the game and was held to just 100 yards of total offense in the game.

Special teams play and defense would keep the Panthers in the contest. Cam Thompson blocked a punt in the opening quarter which set up a 51-yard field goal attempt by Stone Galloway, his first miss this season ending a streak of 14 consecutive made field goals.