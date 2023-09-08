CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football will try to improve to 2-0, hitting the road for the second straight week to start the season to play Bowling Green.

Bowling Green, which opened the season with a 34-24 loss to Liberty, is playing Eastern Illinois for the first time in football. The teams will meet at 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois opened the season with a 27-0 win at Indiana State on Thursday night, marking the first time EIU has opened a season with a win since 2017. The shutout by the defense was the first for the Panthers since the final game of the 2016 season, a 24-0 win at Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Illinois' defense was on-point in the opener, forcing six turnovers with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The last time EIU had six or more turnovers in a game was on Nov. 21, 2015, when the Panthers forced seven turnovers in a win over Eastern Kentucky.

Two of Eastern Illinois four interceptions were returned for touchdowns, with the two pick-six's taking place in the final minute of the first half. Tyris Harvey had a 19-yard interception return for touchdown while NiJhay Burt had a 67-yard interception return for touchdown. It was the second career pick six for Harvey while Burt's touchdown return was the 10th longest interception return for touchdown in program history. The last time EIU had two interceptions returned for touchdown in the same game was Sept. 14, 1985 in a 39-7 win over Indiana State. Derick Wilhelms (35 yards) and Bob Bronaugh (55 yards) both had the scores.

Linebacker Elijawah Tolbert picked up two weekly awards for his part in EIU's defensive effort. Tolbert was named the STATS Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week and the Big South-OVC Football Association Defensive Player of the Week. Tolbert finished the game with 11 tackles including seven solo stops. He was in on two of the Panthers six forced turnovers with one interception and one forced fumble.

Punter Jacob Horvath was named the Big South-OVC Football Association Freshman of the Week after his collegiate debut. An Australian native, Thursday was not only the first American football game for Horvath but the first he had ever seen in person. His first punt went 57 yards and he finished the day with four punts for a 42.5 yard average and two pinned inside the 20.

MEN'S GOLF

Gowin leads Panthers

Eastern Illinois men's golf opened the season playing at the ANF Fall Classic hosted by Iowa. The two-day, 54-hole event was played at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside, Iowa.

Fifth year member Keegan Gowin, a Charleston graduate, was the Panthers' overall leader in the event with both an opening and closing round of 75 as he shot 230 to tie for 52nd.

The remainder of EIU's five-man roster were all freshmen making their collegiate debut with Logan Beniek, Michael Madayag, Parker Hughes and Ian Hollander.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Aldridge named runner of the week

Eastern Illinois senior cross country runner Mackenzie Aldridge was named the Ohio Valley Conference Female Runner of the Week after opening the year with a win in the EIU Walt Crawford Open.

Aldridge covered the 5K course in a time of 18:09.2 which improved upon her personal best by nearly 20-seconds. She won the race helping lead the Panthers to a team victory in the meet. Aldridge was 15 seconds ahead of the second place finisher in the race from Indiana State.

Aldridge was a first team All-OVC performer last season as a member of the Panthers OVC Championship team. She previously was a second team All-OVC finisher as a freshman during the 2020 season which was contested in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.

VOLLEYBALL

Larregui López honored by OVC

Eastern Illinois' Giovana Larregui López has been named the OVC Offensive Player of the Week after her MVP performance at the IUPUI Hampton Inn Invite over the weekend. It is the second consecutive week an EIU player has won the award, with Natalie Mitchem taking home the honor last week.

Larregui López led the way for EIU's offense in Indianapolis, recording a team-high 33 kills and averaging 3.30 kills per set. Her serve also proved difficult to handle — she collected 14 aces over the Panthers' three matches for 1.40 service aces per set.

In Eastern's 3-0 victory against Oral Roberts, the senior outside hitter finished with 12 kills and four service aces, while also adding a block to her scoring efforts.

Her best attacking performance of the weekend came against UC Riverside, a match in which she collected 13 kills with an outstanding .458 hitting percentage as the Panthers took the win in straight sets.