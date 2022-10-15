Eastern Illinois football fall in double-overtime thriller with Lindenwood

CHARLESTON, Ill. - The 104th Eastern Illinois football homecoming was filled with a little bit of everything on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers battled into double overtime with Ohio Valley Conference newcomer Lindenwood.

In the end, Lindenwood was able to convert its second overtime possession into a touchdown after holding EIU to a field goal attempt in the Panthers second OT drive as Lindenwood won 37-34 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions of overtime. Cade Brister hit Payton Rose for a two-yard touchdown pass for Lindenwood. Jonah O'Brien plunged over from 1-yard out for the Panthers score.

In the second OT session, EIU scored on a 22-yard Stone Galloway field goal, his second of the day. Brister won the game for the Lions hitting Kobe Smith for a 9-yard touchdown pass on third and four. Brister passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was his top target with eight catches for 91 yards.

O'Brien engineered all three EIU offensive scoring drives with two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass to DeAirious Smith late in the third quarter that gave EIU a 17-14 lead.

Logan Seibert tied the game at 17-17 with his field goal with 13:26 left in the fourth quarter.

EIU then turned in what looked like the biggest play of the game as Joel Barrows sacked Brister forcing a fumble which Alexandar Oyawale scooped up and raced 40-yards for a touchdown. Barrows had one of five sacks by the Panthers defense in the game and forced one of four turnovers gained by EIU.

Oyawale forced another fumble in the game recovered by Tre'Jon Lewis while Elijah Ball and Colin Bohanek each had interceptions.

Brister would regroup the Lions offense and march down for the tying scoring with 3:09 left in the game.

Smith and Isaiah Hill led EIU with five receptions each. It was Hill's first action this season and put him over the 100 career receptions mark at EIU.

Nick Coates and Tyris Harvey both had ten tackles to lead EIU's defense

David Whittemore had nine tackles to lead Lindenwood including forcing a fumble inside the five-yard line on EIU's first offensive possession to take away a potential Panthers score.