Eastern Illinois football game against Austin Peay has been postponed
Eastern Illinois football game against Austin Peay has been postponed

Harry Woodbery

EIU's Harry Woodbery (8) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville State last week. The Panthers game against Austin Peay has been postponed. 

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference football game between Austin Peay and Eastern Illinois originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11 in Charleston has been postponed.

Under the OVC’s COVID-19 protocols, Austin Peay does not have the requisite number of student-athletes to compete this weekend, forcing the postponement.

EIU (1-5) lost to Jacksonville State 44-23 last Saturday at home. 

A decision if the game can be rescheduled for the final day of the regular season (Saturday, April 17) will be made at a later point.

