Eastern Illinois football game against Austin Peay has been postponed

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference football game between Austin Peay and Eastern Illinois originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11 in Charleston has been postponed.
Under the OVC’s COVID-19 protocols, Austin Peay does not have the requisite number of student-athletes to compete this weekend, forcing the postponement.
EIU (1-5) lost to Jacksonville State 44-23 last Saturday at home.
A decision if the game can be rescheduled for the final day of the regular season (Saturday, April 17) will be made at a later point.