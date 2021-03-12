Eastern Illinois football headed to Tennessee State looking for its first win

EIU (0-2) heads to Tennessee State (0-2) for its Week 3 game at 1 p.m. Last season, EIU won at Tennessee State, 49-38, giving head coach Adam Cushing his first win as the Panthers head coach. EIU has won five straight games against Tennessee State in Nashville and is 8-4 all-time in games played against the Tigers in Nashville.

Along with his strong receiving game last week, Judd has been a big part of kick return game through the first two games of the season. Last Sunday, Judd had three kick returns for 98 yards to average 32.6 yards per return. He ripped off a long return of 53 yards in the second quarter which set up the Panthers first touchdown of the game. On the season Judd is averaging 26.2 yards per kickoff return which ranks 11th in the FCS and first in the OVC.

The Eastern Illinois defense has started the habit of forcing fumbles. The Panthers forced two fumbles on Sunday at UT Martin — one by sophomore linebacker Jason Johnson and one by redshirt-senior defensive back Mark Williams. In the opener against Southeast Missouri, freshman safety Kaelin Drakeford forced a fumble that was recovered by EIU.