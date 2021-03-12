Eastern Illinois football headed to Tennessee State looking for its first win

CHARLESTON — After a Week 1 beating by Southeast Missouri, the Eastern Illinois offense showed signs of improvement against the University of Tennessee-Martin last Sunday.
That could be huge this week for an EIU team looking for its first win and taking on fellow 0-2 Tennessee State — the team the Panthers beat for their only win last season — on Sunday in Nashville.
Panthers quarterback Harry Woodbery threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns against the Skyhawks. Woodbery threw to nine different receivers over the course of the game. Matt Judd caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown while DeWayne Cooks had five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown.
With his two touchdown passes, Woodbery moved into a tie for 10th on the Eastern Illinois career charts for touchdown passes. Woodbery now has 25 career touchdown passes in three seasons with the Panthers. He moved into a tie with Jalen Whitlow (2014-15). Next up is Anthony Buich (1998-99), who is ninth on the Panthers top ten list with 27 career touchdown passes.
EIU (0-2) heads to Tennessee State (0-2) for its Week 3 game at 1 p.m. Last season, EIU won at Tennessee State, 49-38, giving head coach Adam Cushing his first win as the Panthers head coach. EIU has won five straight games against Tennessee State in Nashville and is 8-4 all-time in games played against the Tigers in Nashville.
Along with his strong receiving game last week, Judd has been a big part of kick return game through the first two games of the season. Last Sunday, Judd had three kick returns for 98 yards to average 32.6 yards per return. He ripped off a long return of 53 yards in the second quarter which set up the Panthers first touchdown of the game. On the season Judd is averaging 26.2 yards per kickoff return which ranks 11th in the FCS and first in the OVC.
The Eastern Illinois defense has started the habit of forcing fumbles. The Panthers forced two fumbles on Sunday at UT Martin — one by sophomore linebacker Jason Johnson and one by redshirt-senior defensive back Mark Williams. In the opener against Southeast Missouri, freshman safety Kaelin Drakeford forced a fumble that was recovered by EIU.
Eastern Illinois special teams blocked a punt, which resulted in a safety at UT Martin. The punt block was credited to freshman wide receiver DeAirious Smith as the punt rolled out of the back of the end zone for the safety. It was the first blocked punt for EIU since Julian Hess blocked a punt on Sept. 16, 2017, against Illinois State. The last time EIU recorded a team safety was on Nov. 14, 2015 which was also a blocked punt out of the back of the end zone at UT Martin.
Here's a look at Sunday's game:
Time: Sunday at 1 p.m.
Location: Hale Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads the all-time series 15-8.
Last Meeting: Nov. 9, 2019: EIU won 49-38 in Nashville.
Next Game: Sunday, March 21 vs. Tennessee Tech in Charleston.
Notes: Woodbery moved ahead of Pete Mauch for 14th on the EIU career passing yards list last Sunday at UT Martin. Woodbery entered the season as the 15th EIU quarterback with 3,000 career yards at 3,107. He now has 3,386. Woodbery needs 434 yards to crack the Top 10.