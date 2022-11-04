Eastern Illinois football heads to Louisiana for non-conference meeting with McNeese State

CHARLESTON — Last week's performance by the Eastern Illinois football team had a great start, but a frustrating finish.

The Panthers took a 17-3 lead into halftime against Tennessee Tech, but following an injury to quarterback Jonah O'Brien, the Panthers were scoreless in the second half, losing 20-17.

For EIU head football coach Chris Wilkerson, there were positives in the loss.

"We are not where we want to be but we are where we are as a football team. The end result wasn't what we were looking for last week," Wilkerson said. "We talked about starting faster and we were able to build a 17-3 lead. We talked about playing smarter and we had zero penalties for the entire game. We talked about our special teams being special and we blocked a field goal right before the half."

EIU safety Jordan Vincent blocked a Tennessee Tech field goal attempt on the final play of the first half as defensive back Mark Aitken scooped it up and raced 65 yards for a touchdown.

The last time EIU played a game with no penalties was 23 games ago, when the Panthers faced Austin Peay on Nov. 23, 2019.

EIU quarterback Zach Weir played the second half on Saturday, seeing playing time for the second straight game under center. Weir replaced O’Brien after O'Brien sustained a concussion. The Panther's No. 2 QB Dom Shoffner was unable to play because of an injury suffered the previous week at Tennessee State. Weir passed for 63 yards going 6-for-15.

"We were unable to move the football on a consistent basis in the second half. Hats off to Tennessee Tech, they made more plays than we did down the stretch and did enough to win the football game," Wilkerson said. "Jonah is day-to-day and Dom is back now. Dom had a laceration on his thumb two weeks ago and he has been cleared to practice. We will see where we are at the end of the week but we are excited to get Dom back."

EIU will travel to Louisiana on Saturday to face McNeese State in the second of two Southland Conference teams on the Panthers schedule this year as part of the scheduling alliance between the OVC and Southland. EIU previously beat Northwestern State at home in early October.

Since that win over Northwestern State, EIU has dropped three straight games to stand at 2-6 on the season, 1-2 in the OVC. McNeese is 1-7 overall and dropped to 0-4 in the Southland after a one-point loss to nationally ranked Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

EIU last played McNeese in 1993 (a 49-7 loss), when Wilkerson was a defensive lineman for the Panthers.

"That was a long time ago and we went down to Lake Charles. What I remember about going down on that trip was that it was hot — I mean really hot. It was a long day for the Panthers," Wilkerson said. "I know that (McNeese) is not where they want to be in terms of wins and losses but they are improving. They have a foundation for something special.

"These last 20 days of the season are about how we choose to come to work. How we choose to prepare ourselves, practice and play. We have a lot of work to do and things we need to address."

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Eastern Illinois (2-6) at McNeese St. (1-7)

Time: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Location: Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: McNeese leads 2-0

Last Meeting: Sept. 11, 1993: McNeese 49, EIU 7 at McNeese

Next Game: EIU hosts Southeast Missouri on Sat. Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.