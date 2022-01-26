Eastern Illinois football hires Chris Wilkerson as Panthers 26th head coach

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football is bringing one of its own back home. Panthers athletic director Tom Michael has announced the hiring of Chris Wilkerson as the 26th head coach in EIU football history.

Wilkerson played for the Panthers from 1991-94, earning his degree from EIU in 1995. He began his coaching career on the staff of Bob Spoo, working with the Panthers from 1995-2001.

“The passion with which Chris played the game as a Panther, the passion with which he speaks about EIU, show what a truly special place EIU is," Michael said. "He brings with him a proven track record of building a program with success on both sides of the football. I have no doubt that Chris will bring that same passion back to this program on the field when the Panthers suit up this fall.”

Wilkerson led the special teams unit all seven years and also had stints as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and defensive line coach. The Panthers reached the NCAA FCS playoffs four times and won a pair of conference championships during his tenure. Wilkerson's defenses and special teams were regularly ranked in the national top 20 in numerous categories.

Wilkerson comes to EIU after a successful run as the head coach at the University of Chicago, where he has posted winning seasons in seven of his eight seasons, including an 8-2 record this past season with an offense that featured the leading rusher in Division III football. He has a 51-27 record in nine seasons as the UChicago head coach with the team not competing during the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

“My family and I are extremely humbled and honored to be coming home to Eastern Illinois University and look forward to leading our football family into the future! This opportunity is something I have dreamed about since 1995. I understand the passion, and pride the EIU Football family has for our program," said Wilkerson. "We understand the accomplishments of our football alumni as well as the storied tradition of Panther Football. Our staff will work tirelessly, thoughtfully and with passion to help our collegiate athletes reach their fullest potential."

Former EIU quarterback and College Football Hall of Fame member Tony Romo shared his thoughts about the hiring of his former coach.

“Chris was on Coach Spoo’s staff when I was a student-athlete. I thought very highly of him at that time and have followed his coaching career,” Romo said. “He has the football knowledge on both sides of the ball that will enable the EIU program to be successful. He is the right person to lead our program and I'm excited to have him back home as our next head football coach.”

Wilkerson's teams have excelled on the field and in the class room at UChicago since Wilkerson took over the program in 2013. His first season the Maroons posted a 6-4 record including the second 4-0 start to a season in the program’s modern era. He has guided the school through three different conference affiliations with a 39-15 record in conference play. In all, Wilkerson has coached three Division III All-Americans, five Academic All-Americans, nine All-Region selections, four Conference Players of the Year and 94 All-Conference selections during his time at UChicago.

Prior to his arrival at UChicago, Wilkerson previously served on Dartmouth College's coaching staff from 2005-13 and was named associate head coach in 2007.

Wilkerson coached the defense and special teams at San Jose State University from 2002-04. In 2003, he was a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach.

