Eastern Illinois football holds on to pick up second-straight win against Northwestern State

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois football scored 35 first half points and then made a defensive stop when it needed it most as the Panthers won their second straight with a 35-27 win over Northwestern State.

The Panthers were able to avoid the Demons running off a third straight late game comeback as Jordan Vincent picked off a pass with 19 seconds remaining to stop one last NSU drive.

The Panthers (2-3) employed a two quarterback system throughout the game and the results were evident from the start as EIU scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, two led by Jonah O'Brien and two led by Dom Shoffner.

O'Brien capped both of his drives under center with touchdown runs from 10 yards and 11 yards, the second coming with 2:27 left in the first quarter that put the Panthers up 21-7.

Shoffner capped both of his drives with a pair of touchdown runs as well from 27 yards and 2 yards out. Shoffner scored his second touchdown with 12:36 to play in the opening half staking EIU to a 28-7 lead.

The Panthers led 35-7 at the half after Shoffner hit Markenzy Pierre for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 2:56 left in the half.

EIU rushed for 340 yards in the game. Shoffner had 134 yards on 18 carries. Pierre rushed for 71 yards and O'Brien added 64.

Northwestern State's (2-4) quick-paced offense countered in the second half as Zachary Clement led the Demons on a touchdown drive with 2:03 left in the third to cut into the EIU lead.

A touchdown run by Kennieth Lacy with 9:25 remaining in the game brought NSU within striking distance before Clement hit Zach Patterson for a 17-yard touchdown with 4:44 left to make it a one score game. The extra point was not good as a pass attempt failed following a bad center/holder exchange.

EIU was not able to run the clock out giving NSU the ball one final time with 37 seconds left in the game. The first two attempts of the drive were incomplete before Vincent picked off a pass to seal the Panthers win.

It was the second interception of the day for EIU's defense with Tyris Harvey getting one earlier in the game. Alton Jefferson recovered a fumble that was forced by Nick Coates to account for the Panthers third turnover gained in the contest. Coates was one of three EIU players with six tackles joining Elijawah Tolbert and Phoenix Porter.

Clement ended the day passing for 343 yards, his third straight 300-plus yard passing day. Patterson hauled in 12 passes for 167 yards and two scores.