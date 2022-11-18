Eastern Illinois football hopes to disrupt UT-Martin's hopes for an Ohio Valley Conference title

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football has the chance to play spoiler with the Panthers traveling to No. 25 University of Tennessee-Martin on Saturday for the final game of their regular season.

UT-Martin is playing for at least a share of the OVC title — it enters at 6-4 overall, 4-0 in the OVC.

EIU held an early lead over No. 19 Southeast Missouri last week but a pair of turnovers in the second quarter proved costly as the Panthers lost the game, dropping their fifth straight.

"I was pleased with our guys preparation and effort (against SEMO). It was cold and windy and the first quarter was scoreless. Our special teams continue to give us an opportunity to compete. We were able to block a punt and they gave us a chance," EIU coach Chris Wilkerson said. "We were up 7-0 and, unfortunately, we couldn't make as many plays as we needed to in critical situations. They kept fighting to the end but there were too many mistakes and we ended up on the short end of the stick. It isn't going to get easier against UT-Martin."

UT-Martin bounced back last week with a win over Tennessee State after an early November loss to Kennesaw State. The Skyhawks are looking for a second straight FCS playoff appearance.

Zak Wallace leads the ground game with 959 yards and 15 touchdowns. Dresser Winn gives the offense balance, passing for 2,701 yards and 17 touchdowns. His top target has been Colton Dowell with 63 catches for 918 yards.

"UT-Martin are a very talented football team and an old football team. Offensively they get a lot of publicity and rightfully so," Wilkerson said. "They have averaged over 35 points per game and the have moved the ball up and down the field against everyone they have played. It will be a tremendous challenge for us."

Eastern Illinois (2-8, 1-3 OVC) had a pair of freshmen quarterbacks called into duty in the second half against Southeast Missouri. Kevin Conway and Justin Kowalak both made their collegiate debuts. They combined for 1-for-8 passing while rushing for 11 yards.

Dom Shoffner, who started the game, was unavailable to play in the second half due to an injury. Jonah O’Brien who started the first eight games of the season has missed the last two due to injury.

"I think Dom will be healthy enough and available to be our quarterback this week. He is still a little bit day-to-day and so it is to be determined," Wilkerson said.

Eastern Illinois was limited to just a 100 yards of total offense last Saturday which was the third lowest production total in school history.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Eastern Illinois (2-8, 1-3 OVC) at No. 25 University of Tennessee-Martin (6-4, 4-0 OVC)

Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Location: Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads the series 15-12

Last Meeting: Oct. 14, 2021: UT-M won 28-17 at EIU.