Eastern Illinois football hosts No. 19 Southeast Missouri in final home game of 2022

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football plays its final home game of the season on Saturday, hosting their second nationally ranked team at O’Brien Field this season.

The Panthers host co-OVC leader Southeast Missouri, which is ranked No. 19 in the FCS polls.

EIU will honor the members of its senior class prior to the game with Ameer Aqel, Elijah Benoit, Bryce Dewberry, Grant Edwards, Isaiah Hill, Cameron Leach, Michael McNicholas, Markenzy Pierre and Jay Vallie set to be honored. EIU will also honor former players Matt Judd and Cam Mattox, who are ending their careers as student assistant coaches.

"The senior class is a very resilient group of young people. They have had to overcome things that everyone has had to with the pandemic and here, they have played for three different head coaches and four different position coaches," Eastern Illinois head coach Chris Wilkerson said. "They have put in a ton of blood, sweat and tears into the program. They have been a great group of people."

During last week's 29-15 loss at McNeese, EIU quarterback Dom Shoffner made his first collegiate start and produced a large chunk of the Panthers' offensive numbers. Shoffner rushed for a team-high 78 yards and passed for 187 yards. He had touchdown passes to Jay Vallie and Justin Bowick and he now has four touchdown passes this season and 299 yards passing. Shoffner is second on the team in rushing yards this season with 345 including a season-high 134 against Northwestern State.

"Dom will be our QB this week. (Quarterback) Jonah O'Brien is day-to-day and we will see what will happen with him," Wilkerson said. "If and when the opportunity presents itself, we may see some guys that you aren't as familiar with at the quarterback position as well."

A week after playing a penalty-free game against Tennessee Tech, the Panthers nearly turned in back-to-back clean sheets — they were called for just one penalty at McNeese. That penalty came on an intentional grounding call as Shoffner was scrambling on a pass play. As a team, EIU ranks 12th in the FCS in fewest penalty yards per game at 39.6 per contest.

"Last week, I was proud of the guys' effort. We've had one penalty over the last two games. A lot of players earned their first DI start because we are a little banged up right now. We had 18 starters out," Wilkerson said. "The end result wasn't what we wanted but we are playing smart. We had way too many missed tackles and explosive plays allowed. We certainly didn't stop their running game like we had anticipated."

Southeast Missouri has bounced back after making FCS playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. This season, SEMO is on pace to make a return to the playoffs entering the weekend at 7-2 overall, 3-0 in the OVC.

Running back Geno Hess became the program’s career rushing leader and is sixth in the FCS in rushing yards with 1,054. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent has passed for 2,407 yards and 19 touchdowns. Johnny King and Ryan Flournoy have been the top targets.

"Geno is the best running back we have seen so far this season. He runs the 'Hess Express' with his shoulders over his toes," Wilkerson said. "He does a better job than any back we have seen of keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage. He is patient and has great vision. If we don't tackle very well, he is going to shred us."

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

No. 19 Southeast Missouri (7-2, 3-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois (2-7, 1-2 OVC)

Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads the series 18-11

Last Meeting: Oct. 30, 2021: SEMO won 38-15 at home.

Next Game: Sat., Nov. 19 at UT-Martin at 2 p.m.