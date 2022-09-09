Eastern Illinois football looking for more than 'moral victories' against No. 10 UT-Chattanooga

CHARLESTON —
Eastern Illinois football had the ball and the opportunity to get a go-ahead score last week in its season opener against Northern Illinois.
But time ran out on the Panthers in the 34-27 loss, and although it was a the strongest offensive performance by a Panthers team in their opener since 2013,
head coach Chris Wilkerson said he isn't interested in moral victories.
"I told the guys in the locker room after the game that I was proud of their effort but there are no moral victories in a loss," Wilkerson said. "The goal is to win and we are going to learn from the opportunities that we weren't successful in. We still have a tremendous amount of work to do."
EIU receiver Justin Thomas runs with the ball against Northern Illinois last week.
SANDY KING FOR EASTERN ILLINOIS
Two areas of focus for the Panthers in their lead up to hosting No. 10 Tennessee-Chattanooga on Saturday at O'Brien Field at 6 p.m. were turnovers and penalties.
"The biggest thing for us is the penalties. Having eight penalties the other night is something we want to clean up," Wilkerson said. "Also, the turnovers. One (of quarterback Jonah O'Brien's interceptions) was just as good as a punt and we thought it was a good decision by the quarterback to let it fly and give us a chance. The other one is a throw that I know Jonah wishes he had back and he was just inaccurate in that one throw. Those are the two biggest things for us."
O'Brien was 25-for-34 for 276 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The passing performance was the most yards by an EIU quarterback in a season opener since the 2016 season.
Missing from the Northern Illinois game was Panthers' standout receiver Isaiah Hill, who is still recovering from a preseason injury.
"Isaiah went up for a football and landed funny early in preseason camp but we expect him back," Wilkerson said. "The goal is to have him back for the first OVC game when we go play Murray State (on Sept. 24). He has been working out every single day and in all the meetings."
A bright spot for the Panthers was kicker Stone Galloway who was named the OVC Special Teams Player of the Week following the opener. Galloway was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, connecting from 34 yards and 25 yards in the first half. He added three extra points accounting for nine of the Panthers' 27 points.
Chattanooga is ranked No. 10 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll and shut out out Wofford College 31-0 in its opener.
"(Head coach Rusty Wright) has done a phenomenal job and he has rebuilt them very quickly. Their offensive line is big and physical, and McClendon Curtis is an All-American candidate and certainly someone who will be playing on Sundays on the O-line," Wilkerson said. "Their offense revolves around tailback Ailym Ford. When they run the wide zone, he will find a little crease and he will stick a foot. He is a very good back."
Wilkerson will lead his team onto O'Brien field for the first time since being an assistant coach in 2001 under Bob Spoo.
"It is a privilege and an honor to be here and I think taking the field on O'Brien Field on Saturday is going to be a special moment. I know Coach Spoo will be watching," Wilkerson said.
Here's a look at the game:
No. 10 UT-Chattanooga vs. Eastern Illinois Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston Series: Chattanooga leads 1-0. Last Meeting: Chattanooga won 24-10 on Aug. 29, 2019. Next Game: EIU plays at Illinois State on Sept. 17 in the Mid-America Classic. Notes: The 27 points scored by EIU were the most in a season opener since the 2013 season when EIU beat San Diego State 40-19 to open the year. ... EIU was efficient on third down in the season opener going 8-for-12 on 3rd down, good for a 67% rate. .. Running back Markenzy Pierre rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries against NIU. ... Linebacker Elijawah Tolbert recorded 11 tackles to lead the defense in the opener. Tolbert had one solo tackle and ten assisted tackles while adding 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack. ... Eastern Illinois has lost 12-straight games to nationally-ranked opponents.
Kamu Grugier-Hill will be inducted into the Panthers Athletics Hall of Fame.
FILE PHOTO
Eastern Illinois' Kamu Grugier-Hill (32) brings down a Tennessee Tech ball carrier at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.
Kevin Kilhoffer, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier
Illinois State' Marshaun Coprich is tackled by Eastern Illinois' Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, and Robert Haynes during their nonconference game Saturday, at Hancock Stadium. The Redbirds won, 34-15.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
