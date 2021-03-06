Eastern Illinois football looks to get back on track on the road at Tennessee-Martin

On the defensive end, sophomore corner JJ Ross picked up where he left off last season in defending passes as he finished with five solo tackles, two pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. Ross ranks fourth in the NCAA in passes defended. Last season, he earned freshman All-American honors leading the team with four interceptions, including two in the final game of the season at Austin Peay.

Senior corner Mark Williams had a pass break-up to go along with three tackles in the season opener. The pass break-up was the 20th of his career and he needs one more this season to move into a tie for 9th on the EIU career list. In addition to his 20 pass break-ups, Williams has six career interceptions including one returned for a touchdown at Indiana State his freshman season.

EIU and UT-Martin are both looking for their first win of the season as UT Martin lost at Murray State 14-10. Petyon Logan led the Skyhawks' running attack with 91 yards rushing and Dresser Winn added 19 yards and touchdown. Quarterback John Bachus completed 13-of-26 attempts for 81 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Sunday at 1 p.m.

Location: Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn.