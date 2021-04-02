Eastern Illinois football looks to keep running against No. 12 Jacksonville State

CHARLESTON — Although Eastern Illinois football fell to Murray State last Sunday, there were some bright spots for the Panthers to build upon as they face No. 12 Jacksonville State at home on Saturday.
EIU (1-4) freshman running back Jordan Smith was named the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following his performance against Murray State where he rushed for 142 yards on 13 carries including an 80-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
The 80-yard touchdown is the third longest rushing touchdown in the FCS this season. Smith’s 80-yard scamper was the 11th EIU career rushing touchdown covering 80 or more yards and the first since Malik Harrison ran 83 yards against Tennessee Tech (Oct. 24, 2015).
Smith became the second Eastern Illinois running back this season to crack the 100-yard mark in a game, joining Jaelin Benefield who had 120 yards at Tennessee State. Smith is now the EIU rushing leader for the season with 227 yards. Benefield is second on the team with 216 yards.
Eastern Illinois' defense continues to bottle up the opponent's rushing game as EIU leads the OVC in run defense allowing just 104.6 yards per game, which ranks 21st in the FCS. On Sunday, Murray State rushed for 154 yards on 45 carries. EIU has not allowed an individual rusher to gain 100 or more yards in nine straight games.
Jacksonville State (7-2) heads to Charleston following a 13-10 loss to Austin Peay last week. The Gamecocks had been on a seven-game winning streak, dating back to games they played last October in the limited non-conference schedule.
Josh Samuel (561 yards, five touchdowns) and Uriah West (512 yards, four touchdowns) lead Jacksonville's rushing attack. Samuel ran for 92 yards and a touchdown last week. Gamecocks' quarterback Zion Webb struggled against the Governors completing 9-of-26 attempts for 111 and four interceptions.
EIU's Mark Williams will be looking to grab an interception Saturday, after he picked off a pass for the second straight week against Murray State. The senior returned a pick on the first play of the third quarter 38 yards for a touchdown. It was Williams second career interception return for touchdown.
Williams now has nine career interceptions with at least one in each of his four seasons with the Panthers. Williams finished the Murray State game with five tackles and one pass break-up as he now has 25 pass break-ups for his career to rank sixth on the EIU career list. The last EIU player to return an interception for a touchdown was Bryce Dewberry against University of Tennessee-Martin on Oct. 28, 2018, a 61-yard return for touchdown.
Jason Johnson posted 11 tackles (five solo) on Sunday as the sophomore linebacker recorded double figure tackles for the second straight week. He was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week following his 15 tackle performance against Tennessee Tech on March 21. Johnson leads the OVC with 55 tackles this season including six tackles for loss and one sack. Johnson currently ranks 13th in the FCS in tackles per game and 19th in the FCS in solo tackles.
Here's a look at Saturday's game:
Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Jacksonville State leads the series 11-6
Last Meeting: Oct. 12, 2019: JSU 28, EIU 20
Next Game: April 11 vs. Austin Peay
Notes: Eastern Illinois was 0-for-4 on fourth down attempts on Sunday at Murray State. The Panthers led the nation in 2019 in fourth attempts and fourth down conversions (28-of-51 for 55%). Eastern Illinois had a young team on the field once again on Sunday as the Panthers roster currently features 77 underclassmen including 36 true freshmen.