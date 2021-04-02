Eastern Illinois football looks to keep running against No. 12 Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State (7-2) heads to Charleston following a 13-10 loss to Austin Peay last week. The Gamecocks had been on a seven-game winning streak, dating back to games they played last October in the limited non-conference schedule.

Josh Samuel (561 yards, five touchdowns) and Uriah West (512 yards, four touchdowns) lead Jacksonville's rushing attack. Samuel ran for 92 yards and a touchdown last week. Gamecocks' quarterback Zion Webb struggled against the Governors completing 9-of-26 attempts for 111 and four interceptions.

EIU's Mark Williams will be looking to grab an interception Saturday, after he picked off a pass for the second straight week against Murray State. The senior returned a pick on the first play of the third quarter 38 yards for a touchdown. It was Williams second career interception return for touchdown.

Williams now has nine career interceptions with at least one in each of his four seasons with the Panthers. Williams finished the Murray State game with five tackles and one pass break-up as he now has 25 pass break-ups for his career to rank sixth on the EIU career list. The last EIU player to return an interception for a touchdown was Bryce Dewberry against University of Tennessee-Martin on Oct. 28, 2018, a 61-yard return for touchdown.