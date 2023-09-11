BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green went up two scores midway through the second quarter and kept Eastern Illinois at a distance the remainder of the game during a 38-15 win.

Both teams moved to 1-1 on the season. EIU will return home next weekend for its home opener against Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic.

Bowling Green scored on its opening drive with Connor Bazelik connecting with Odieu Hillare for a 10-yard touchdown with 9:43 to play in the first. Bazelik opened the game 12-of-12 passing and finished afternoon 23-of-28 for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

EIU answered on its opening drive with Pierce Holley finding Kevin Daniels on a 15-yard swing pass to put the Panthers in the end zone with 4:57 to play in the opening quarter. EIU would fail on the extra point which forced the Panthers to chase points the rest of the afternoon. Holley was also efficient on the afternoon finishing 21-of-32 for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons pushed the lead out to 21-6 with a pair of second quarter scores. Terion Stewart had a one-yard run and Bazelak hit Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim for an 11-yard touchdown.

EIU cut into the BGSU margin just before the half as Holley hit DeAirious Smith with a 31-yard touchdown on a fourth down play. EIU failed on the two-point conversion to trail by nine points (21-12 at the half). EIU kept the drive alive with another big fourth down play as Jacob Horvath rushed for 23 yards on a fake punt.

Bowling Green extended its lead in the third quarter with a field goal and late touchdown sandwiched around an EIU drive that stalled out with back-to-back sacks by the Falcons defense.

EIU found some offensive rhythm in the early in the fourth quarter with a long drive capped by a Julian Patino 31-yard field goal, the first of his career.

The final Bowling Green score came in the fourth quarter as BGSU finished with 509 yards of total offense. EIU ended the day with 325 yards of offense. Daniels rushed for 78 yards. Smith had four catches for 83 yards.