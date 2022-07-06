Eastern Illinois football makes final additions to roster before season

Eastern Illinois football kicks off the season in nine weeks with the opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Northern Illinois. With summer workouts currently underway, head coach Chris Wilkerson has bolstered the Panthers roster with the addition of 12 players with seven transfers and five high school players.

The OVC will hold its football media day on Tuesday, July 19, returning to an in-person event in Nashville. The home opener for EIU will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Chattanooga.

Here's a look at all the new recruits:

HIGH SCHOOL ADDITIONS

Brody Rankin (OL, 6-3, 310, Fr., Charleston)

Was both an offensive and defensive lineman during career… named second team All-Apollo Conference at offensive line as a senior… as a junior helped lead team to a 4-2 record in COVID shortened spring season marking first winning season for the program in 10 years... Played in the Illinois High School Shrine Game.

Jason Gleyzer (TE/LB, 5-10, 190, Fr., Highland Park)

Earned All-Area honors at linebacker as a senior… was named first team All-CSL North as a senior… older brother Ivan is an offensive lineman on the Panthers team.

Ty Schultz (RB, 5-10, 195, Fr., Lockport)

Rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 22 touchdowns during senior season helping lead team to IHSA Class 8A State Championship… team finished season with a 13-1 record… in the State Championship Game rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns as team won state title with a 24-6 win… named All-Area and first-team All-Southwest Suburban League as a senior.

Mike Smith Jr. (DB, 6-0, 170, Fr., Rockford Guilford)

Played both wide receiver and defensive back during his career… also ran indoor and outdoor track at Guilford competing in the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints… father Mike Smith was a defensive back at Eastern Illinois in the early 1990's.

Rasheed Anderson (OL, 6-5, 360, Fr., Oak Park Fenwick)

Helped lead team to a 12-2 record as a senior including winning the IHSA Class 5A State Championship… paved the way for a balanced offensive unit that averaged 39.4 points per game and 464 yards per contest… named All-Chicago Catholic League selection.

SUMMER TRANSFERS

Ryan Brown (DL, 6-1, 275, Sr., Dunkirk, Maryland)

Attended the University of Maryland where he was a four-year member of the track & field program and two year football member… did not appear in any games during the 2020 or 2021 season with Maryland… as a prep athlete won three Maryland State championships in football at Northern HS and was the state champion in the shot put.

Foday Jalloh (LB, 6-2, 220, Jr., West Lawn, Pennsylvania)

Was a four-year member of the Central Connecticut State Football Team… appeared in only five games in 2021 overcoming early season injury… finished year with eight tackles and one pass break-up… was a second team All-Northeast Conference selection in 2019 playing in 13 games… led team with 81 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and six pass break-ups… as a freshman in 2018 played in 11 games making 19 tackles… finished year with two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble… at Wilson HS, was an All-Area selection making more than 200 career tackles in his varsity career.

Alex Oyawale (LB, 6-0, 220, Jr., Murrieta, California)

Was a three-year member of the Riverside City College football team… as a sophomore in 2021 played in seven games making 19 tackles… added one pass break-up and one fumble recovery… helped team post a 10-3 record, advancing to the CCCAA State Championship Game… as a freshman in 2019 played in seven games making ten tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss… as a high school athlete lettered in both football and track at Vista Murrieta HS… had 41 tackles with six sacks as a senior in football… as a track athlete advanced to the CIF Southern Sectional…

Terence Simon Jr. (DL, 6-1, 275, Jr., 6-1, 275, Inglewood, California)

Was a member of the Cerritos College football team during the 2021 season… played in 11 games finishing season with 35 tackles… added six tackles for loss and two sacks… helped team post a 6-5 record including a win in the Western State Bowl to cap the season… first two seasons of junior college career were at El Camino College, including the canceled 2020 COVID season… as a freshman in 2019 appeared in 10 games… played high school football at Cathedral HS in Los Angeles… was named All-Angelus League as a senior… was team's MVP rushing for 861 yards and 16 touchdowns as a running back… also lettered in track & field.

Justin Thomas (WR, 6-1 190, Sr., Wixom, Michigan)

Was a four-time All-MIAA selection while playing at Albion College… as a senior earned D3football.com All-American honors after hauling in 67 passes for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns… was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-Region selection… helped lead Albion to a 9-2 record including an appearance in the NCAA Division III football playoffs… capped career as all-time Albion leader in touchdown receptions (39) and receiving yards (2,602) with 162 overall receptions… as an All-State performer in high school at Walled Lake Western HS.

Luke Wagner (DL, 6-4, 230, So., Washington, Pennsylvania)

Played one season at Santa Barbara City College… appeared in nine games during the 2021 season making 18 tackles… added 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss… helped team post a 7-4 record advancing to play in the Chick-fil-A Winter Festi-Bowl… attended McGuffey HS lettering in both football and baseball… earned All-Conference honors in football.

Dom Shoffner (QB, 6-1, 210, Sr., Cary, N.C)