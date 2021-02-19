 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois football opener at University of Tennessee-Martin postponed until March 7
Eastern Illinois football opener at University of Tennessee-Martin postponed until March 7

E Illinois Indiana Football

Eastern Illinois football's season opener against UT-Martin scheduled for Sunday has been moved to March 7. 

 Doug McSchooler, Associated Press

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football will have to wait a little bit longer to begin their season. 

The Ohio Valley Conference game between the Panthers and the University of Tennessee-Martin, originally scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed due to the impact of recent winter storms.

Hardy M. Graham Stadium snow UT-Martin

UT-Martin's Hardy M. Graham stadium is covered with snow following winter storms this past week. 

The directors of athletics from both institutions have agreed to reschedule the game for Sunday, March 7, which was previously left as an open date on the schedule. Kick off for the rescheduled game is set for 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois will now open the 2021 spring season at home next Sunday, Feb. 28, with the Panthers hosting Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. at O’Brien Field.

Next week’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on the Panther Football Radio Network.

The EIU-UTM game is the third of four scheduled OVC football games this weekend that have been postponed to March 7 based on winter weather that hit the much of the country earlier this week.

