Eastern Illinois football opens camp

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football opened its camp under first-year head coach Chris Wilkerson this week in preparation for the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Northern Illinois.

The home opener for EIU will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 against preseason nationally ranked Chattanooga, one of five home dates at O'Brien Field this season.

EIU had six players named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team, which was released in late July at the in-person OVC Football Media Day. Returning are All-OVC selections from 2021 Isaiah Hill (WR), Tim Varga (DL), Jordan Miles (DL) and Jordan Vincent (SAF). Additional preseason All-OVC selections were Jay Vallie at tight end and Russell Dandy at corner. Transfer linebacker Foday Jalloh was selected as a transfer player to watch after being named to the East-West Shrine Bowl Preseason 1000 list.

EIU will have morning practices to open this week with the first full-day in pads set for Friday. Fall camp will run through Sunday, August 21, with classes on EIU's campus beginning on August 22.

The Panthers have also added five new faces to the roster as the Panthers reported to camp. Joining EIU for the fall are Braylon Willis (DL), Jaxson Isaac (TE), Shemar Savage (WR), Haven Hatfield (OL) and Justin Kowalak (QB). Hatfield is a graduate of nearby Tuscola.

Season and single game tickets are now on sale online at www.eiupanthers.com/FBTickets or by phone at 217-581-2106.

Volleyball adds two more

Eastern Illinois volleyball will report to fall camp in the coming weeks with the season opener Saturday, Aug. 20, with a home exhibition match against Missouri St. Louis.

Third year head coach Sara Thomas has added several new faces to the Panthers' lineup as they get set to return to the court. The latest are outside hitters Lilli Amettis, a Maroa-Forsyth graduate, and Tori Mohesky.

Amettis (5-foot-9) played club volleyball for Illini Elite and, as a senior, was named the Herald & Review Macon County Player of the Year while earning first team All-Conference honors. She finished her high school career with 364 kills and 216 digs, serving as team captain as a senior for the Trojans and helping guide the team to a regional championship. A versatile athlete, Amettis lettered in both basketball and track, advancing to the IHSA Class 1A State Track Championships in the 300 meter hurdles and on two relay teams. Her 4x100 relay team placed second in the state.

"Lilli's success as a multi-sport athlete brings an incredible dimension of motor skills, dynamism, and versatility," said Thomas. "I am thrilled about the depth that she will provide in both pins. It is exciting to add another local talent to our program."

Mohesky (5-foot-11) played at Breese Mater Dei and club volleyball for the Rockwood Thunder. Mohesky led her high school team to 34 wins as a senior as the team finished fourth at the IHSA Class 2A State Championship. She collected 475 kills and 295 digs as a senior, earning first team All-State honors. Mohesky capped her prep career with more than 1,000 kills, finishing as the career and single season record holder for kills at Mater Dei.

EIU will be announcing its final two incoming players Thursday when the Panthers report for fall camp. Last week, EIU announced the addition of setter Catalina Rochaix (5'9") and middle blocker Kate Dean (6'3"), a Tuscola graduate.

EIU releases schedule

Eastern Illinois men's basketball has released its schedule for this season, which includes three games at Big Ten Conference schools along with 15 regular season home games to be played at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena.

The Panthers open the season traveling just up the road for a Nov. 7 contest at Illinois. It will be one of three games at Big Ten schools this season with EIU traveling to Ohio State on Nov. 16 and Iowa on Dec. 21.

EIU plays its home opener on Nov. 10 against Illinois State. The Redbirds make their first trip to Charleston in more than 40 years. The game is one of six home non-conference games for the Panthers. EIU will host St. Mary of the Woods on Monday, Nov. 21, in the annual Kid's Day Game with Northern Illinois coming to First Mid Court at Lantz Arena on Nov. 30. The visit by NIU kicks off a four-game homestand which includes Blackburn College on Dec. 3, Ball State on Dec. 7 and Western Illinois on Dec. 10.

The remaining non-conference road games for EIU feature trips to Central Michigan on Nov. 13 and IUPUI on Dec. 17. The Panthers will play in a Thanksgiving Weekend MTE event hosted by Ohio playing the host Bobcats on Nov. 25 and Alabama State on Nov. 26.

EIU has previously announced its Ohio Valley Conference schedule which opens at home with EIU hosting two of the conference's three new members during the opening weekend. EIU hosts Lindenwood on Dec. 29 and Southern Indiana on Dec. 31 to open OVC action. The conference slate will also end at home this year for EIU with the Panthers hosting Morehead State and Tennessee Tech on Feb. 23 and 25.

The OVC Tournament will take place on March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.