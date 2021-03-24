Eastern Illinois football schedule set for 2021

CHARLESTON — The 2021 Eastern Illinois football schedule is now complete after the Ohio Valley Conference released the revamped 2021 conference schedule this week.
In 2021, OVC football-playing members will play six conference games in a round-robin format as part of the official OVC schedule.
Furthermore, OVC Directors of Athletics agreed to schedule additional games against OVC opponents outside the structure of the Conference schedule as a way to play competitive games within the region. These designated matchups against OVC opponents will not count in the conference standings. In developing this scheduling option, the Directors of Athletics worked together to ensure the unique scheduling needs of each program was addressed.
In the case of Eastern Illinois, it included a non-conference game against Murray State to round out the Panthers five non-conference contests. EIU previously announced four non-conference games against Indiana State, South Carolina, Dayton and Illinois State.
The 2021 schedule includes three home conference games for EIU against UT Martin (Oct. 16), Tennessee State (Oct. 23) and Murray State (Nov. 20). In addition, EIU hosts Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic on Sept. 18 at O'Brien Field. Specific dates for Family Weekend, Hall of Fame and Homecoming will be released in the near future.
EIU's three OVC road games will be Sept. 25 at Tennessee Tech, Oct. 30 at Southeast Missouri and Nov. 6 at Austin Peay.
The non-conference contest with Murray State will be on the road on Oct. 2 with EIU having two bye weeks in the season based on the Week Zero game at Indiana State.
2021 EIU Football Schedule
Aug. 28 at Indiana State
Sept. 4 at South Carolina
Sept. 11 at Dayton
Sept. 18 vs. Illinois State
Sept. 25 at Tennessee Tech *
Oct. 2 at Murray State *
Oct. 16 vs. UT Martin *
Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee State *
Oct. 30 at Southeast Missouri *
Nov. 6 at Austin Peay *
Nov. 20 vs. Murray State *
OVC Contest *