Eastern Illinois football schedule set for 2021

CHARLESTON — The 2021 Eastern Illinois football schedule is now complete after the Ohio Valley Conference released the revamped 2021 conference schedule this week.

In 2021, OVC football-playing members will play six conference games in a round-robin format as part of the official OVC schedule.

Furthermore, OVC Directors of Athletics agreed to schedule additional games against OVC opponents outside the structure of the Conference schedule as a way to play competitive games within the region. These designated matchups against OVC opponents will not count in the conference standings. In developing this scheduling option, the Directors of Athletics worked together to ensure the unique scheduling needs of each program was addressed.

In the case of Eastern Illinois, it included a non-conference game against Murray State to round out the Panthers five non-conference contests. EIU previously announced four non-conference games against Indiana State, South Carolina, Dayton and Illinois State.