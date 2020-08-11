Eastern Illinois football still has a nine-game schedule despite two games canceled because of pandemic

"A lot of guys can understand it on Zoom," said Cushing. "They can do it on a test and learn all kinds of different ways, but it just doesn’t match up to lining up across from somebody and having to think and react in the moment.

"I am extremely proud of the guys did over the five months. Then bringing it out here (to the field) and really acting maturely with a set of circumstances of attaching mask to helmet and all of those other little things we are doing to keep them safe. That is something else on their mind that isn’t normally on their mind when they are trying to learn new plays and all of that. It has been great to see the guys react the way they have."

Cushing expects every position to be competitive, going two or three deep.

“We are taking full advantage of the NCAA rules this year which has given us some leeway — 110 is our camp roster," Cushing said "We have the most competitive depth obviously in quite a while and in the two years for sure the most competitive depth.