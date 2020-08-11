Eastern Illinois football still has a nine-game schedule despite two games canceled because of pandemic

CHARLESTON — While many teams and conferences around the country cancel or postpone their season, Eastern Illinois University is going forward with a nine-game schedule this fall.
The scheduled season-opener for the second year under Eastern Illinois football coach Adam Cushing against Indiana State has been canceled. The game was scheduled for O’Brien Field on the campus of EIU. Indiana State University has postponed its football season out of concern for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though it's still possible Indiana State will play football in the spring.
This means the opener is now Sept. 12 at Illinois State in the Mid-American Classic — barring any more postponements or cancellations. Illinois State's conference, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, postponed its fall season.
“It is an unbelievable rivalry,” said Cushing of Illinois State. “Illinois State is a great football team, first and foremost. They are very well coached, great players and obviously right up the street. When you get a chance to play an in-state rival and one that I think both sides truly respect each other and love to get the opportunity to go out and play against each other it is great. It would be great to have that opportunity as long as we can guarantee health and safety to the very best of our ability.”
The Panthers were also scheduled to play at Kentucky, a member of the Southeastern Conference, but the game was canceled when the the SEC decided to play conference games only.
Rich Moser, Eastern Illinois Associate Athletic Director/Media and public relations, said in an email Tuesday that, at this time, the Ohio Valley Conference has not moved its 2020 fall football season.
As it stands right now, EIU has a total of nine games on the schedule. The first home game is Homecoming in an Ohio Valley Conference game against Austin Peay at 2 p.m.
Cushing said, “There is lots going on and we are doing everything to continue to track what is happening nationally. We continue to most importantly focus on the health, safety and well-being of our young men here and everyone in our program and everyone on the Eastern Illinois campus. We have been trying to do what is appropriate.
"We are following even some guidelines that goes beyond what has been mandated by our conference. We are going to remain in our helmets faze in order to have everybody continue to work through what is best and use other peoples information that we can all collaborate together and keep our guys healthy and safe."
Practice started August 5 after having the end of June and some of the start of July off and on.
When Cushing was asked what is the hardest part of coaching through the inconsistency of the coronavirus and the changes in practice he said, “We are all encountering novel circumstances. We keep saying the words unchartered waters. As you go through unchartered waters you really don’t know what you are going to hit. When something new does hit, it requires a new response.
"For as much as we want to plan there are things that we can’t plan for. Things pop up. Keeping the No. 1 goal of health, safety and well-being of the football program and all of Eastern Illinois University’s campus is a must. In the forefront it has been our guiding light. It is what has kept us steady and what has kept our eyes focused straight ahead and it allowed us to adjust the most appropriate way.”
Cushing knows that the seniors and their leadership are important, just like every year. But this time it is under unique cirumstances.
“The bottom line is that is what this whole thing is about anyway is preparation for life after football," he said. "It has been great to see some of these guys really step up and understanding the importance of doing the little things right. The importance of teaching some of the younger guys’ lessons. While at the same time if the seniors are not paying attention to all of the details with masking and social distancing and all of those other things then how can we expect the young guys to do it?
"We have been talking for this the last 20 months on how we still have a pretty young football team and with 80 newcomers within the last two years we are going to need the upperclassmen leadership to continue to pave the way for us."
Cushing said they have been learning plays through Zoom over the last five months.
"A lot of guys can understand it on Zoom," said Cushing. "They can do it on a test and learn all kinds of different ways, but it just doesn’t match up to lining up across from somebody and having to think and react in the moment.
"I am extremely proud of the guys did over the five months. Then bringing it out here (to the field) and really acting maturely with a set of circumstances of attaching mask to helmet and all of those other little things we are doing to keep them safe. That is something else on their mind that isn’t normally on their mind when they are trying to learn new plays and all of that. It has been great to see the guys react the way they have."
Cushing expects every position to be competitive, going two or three deep.
“We are taking full advantage of the NCAA rules this year which has given us some leeway — 110 is our camp roster," Cushing said "We have the most competitive depth obviously in quite a while and in the two years for sure the most competitive depth.
"What is significant here is healthy competitive depth. We don’t have a ton of guys on the shelf. Everybody is out here working out and I think that is really significant. There are a few things here and there a ding here or there that kind of stuff . Truly to have three groups out here that were repping 1, 2 and 3’s that is often unheard of even in a normal year."
PHOTOS: A look back at EIU football
Panthers everywhere
Eastern quarterback Tony Romo
Coach Bob Spoo watches his team run drills
Safety James Dorsey signs an autograph
Jake Christensen and Bodie Reeder
Linemen during drills
Astro Shoes
Jabarey McDavid runs some of his 41 yards
Panther defense has a Price
Autographs signed by EIU football players
D.J Walker will be playing for EIU
Eastern football players received championship rings
Former EIU star Ray Fisher
Lightning and rain hit O'Brien Stadium
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!