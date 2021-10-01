Eastern Illinois football to face Murray State in first of two games this season

The Panthers face Murray State for the first of two meetings this season. Saturday's game will be considered a non-conference contest. The two schools will meet in the final game of the 2021 regular season on Nov. 20, marking three meetings in the 2021 after also playing during the spring season.

"It was great to finally get into that W-column and I think what was most exciting for everyone in the program that is wasn't a party in the streets. Everyone went down there with that expectation," EIU head coach Adam Cushing said. "We played as hard as we have all year and we played the best football we have played all year."

Murray State is 1-2 and will open OVC play on Oct. 9. EIU (1-4) is 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference standings after beating the Golden Eagles.

EIU quarterback Otto Kuhns passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee Tech. In the game, Kuhns went over the 1,000 yard passing mark for his career. Both of his touchdown passes were to DeAirious Smith. Kuhns has thrown four touchdowns this season to rank 52nd in the FCS.

Smith hauled in six passes for 109 yards, including the two scores. He is the second EIU wide receiver to pass the 100-yard mark in a game this season, joining Tyler Ringwood, who had five catches for 116 yards in the Week 0 game at Indiana State. For Smith, it was the second straight game he has found the end zone after he scooped up a blocked punt and returned it for touchdown against Illinois State. He leads the team in scoring and now has seven catches for 133 yards.

Running back Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for a season-high 79 yards. The Panthers had 121 yards on the ground against the Golden Eagles.

"We went into the game knowing that we had to get Harrison going and that was going to set up the pass. That's what happened," Cushing said. "Otto is playing good football and he was in the groove. When he's in the groove he is a dangerous football player. He can beat a lot of people and we are going to continue to let him be him."

Panthers defensive end Jordan Miles was named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week following his performance at Tennessee Tech. He finished with four tackles, with three of those being sacks. On his final two sacks he forced fumbles that were recovered by EIU’s defense to end TTU drives. Miles leads the OVC in both tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (3), while ranking 32nd in the FCS in forced fumbles. The last EIU player with three or more sacks in a game was Kory Lothe with four against Tennessee Tech in 2003.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 4 p.m.

Location: Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: This is the 37th meeting between the teams and EIU leads 19-17.

Last Meeting: Mar. 28, 2021: Murray State won 41-27 at home.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 16 vs. University of Tennessee-Martin

Notes: Eastern Illinois defense had four turnovers gained on Saturday at Tennessee Tech with three fumble recoveries and one interception. The last time EIU had four or more turnovers gained in a contest was Oct. 5, 2019 when the Panthers had four fumble recoveries at Murray State. EIU now has six turnovers gained on the season to rank 42nd in the FCS. Eastern Illinois offensive line was able to provide solid protection for the quarterback as the Panthers did not allow a sack at Tennessee Tech. Eastern Illinois pass defense continues to lead the OVC as the Panthers are allowing 155 yards passing per game this season which ranks 16th in the FCS.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

