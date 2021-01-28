Eastern Illinois football to face South Carolina, Dayton and Illinois State in 2021 non-conference schedule

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football will face South Carolina, Dayton and Illinois State as their non-conference opponents in the 2021 fall season, the school announced.
EIU will open the season on Sept. 4 at South Carolina. The game will be the first meeting between the two schools and the second time that EIU will face a Southeastern Conference opponent. EIU previously opened the 2018 season at Arkansas.
EIU will travel to Dayton on Sept. 11 in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two schools. The Flyers will make a return trip to O’Brien Field on August 30, 2025. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
The Panthers final non-conference opponent will be Illinois State on Sept. 18 for the 109th edition of the Mid-America Classic. EIU will host the Redbirds at O’Brien Field after last year’s meeting at Hancock Stadium in Normal was canceled.
The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference schedule will be released in the coming weeks as teams prepare to play a seven-game OVC spring schedule, starting Feb. 21, that takes the place of the Fall 2020 schedule that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
EIU will open play this spring on Feb. 21 at UT-Martin with the Panthers home opener on Feb. 28 against Southeast Missouri. EIU will host four of the seven games this spring at O’Brien Field with additional home games on March 21, April 3 and April 11. Games, with the exception of the weekend of April 3 (Easter Weekend), will be played on Sundays.
Spectator capacity will be limited this spring at O’Brien Field and ticket information for the upcoming season will be published once a final capacity number has been set under current Illinois COVID-19 policies.
Murray moving to EIU Athletics
Eastern Illinois Athletics announced veteran development professional Mike Murray will serve as the Panthers' director of development, moving over from his current role working in the EIU Office of Development located in the Neal Welcome Center.
Murray has worked in conjunction with EIU Athletics over the parts of the past 10 years sitting in as a member of the EIU Athletics senior staff during much of that time. The transition from the EIU office of development to athletics in a full-time capacity is a natural transition.