Eastern Illinois football to face South Carolina, Dayton and Illinois State in 2021 non-conference schedule

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football will face South Carolina, Dayton and Illinois State as their non-conference opponents in the 2021 fall season, the school announced.

EIU will open the season on Sept. 4 at South Carolina. The game will be the first meeting between the two schools and the second time that EIU will face a Southeastern Conference opponent. EIU previously opened the 2018 season at Arkansas.

EIU will travel to Dayton on Sept. 11 in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two schools. The Flyers will make a return trip to O’Brien Field on August 30, 2025. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The Panthers final non-conference opponent will be Illinois State on Sept. 18 for the 109th edition of the Mid-America Classic. EIU will host the Redbirds at O’Brien Field after last year’s meeting at Hancock Stadium in Normal was canceled.