Eastern Illinois football's game against Austin Peay will not be rescheduled

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference football game between Austin Peay and Eastern Illinois that was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11 in Charleston will not be rescheduled.
The game will be recorded as a no-contest and won’t count against either team’s overall record or the conference standings.
The decision not to reschedule was made since the game would have no bearing on determining the OVC's automatic qualifier, which was awarded last Sunday.
EIU finishes the 2021 spring season 1-5 with the Panthers' one win coming against Tennessee Tech 28-20 on March 21.
PHOTOS: Former Eastern Illinois and Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo
