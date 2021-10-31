Eastern Illinois football's Isaiah Hill has big game In loss to Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Southeast Missouri returned the opening kickoff of the second half back 86-yards for a touchdown to erase Eastern Illinois football's 9-7 halftime lead as the Redhawks beat EIU 38-15 on Saturday at Houck Field.

EIU fell to 1-8 overall, 1-3 in the OVC. SEMO improved to 3-6 on the season, 3-1 in the OVC.

Shabari Davis had the big burst for SEMO as he returned the opening kick 86-yards to give SEMO a 14-9 lead. Kenny Doak tacked on a 36-yard field goal at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter to push SEMO's lead to one score.

Jordan Vincent set up the Panthers first score of the game as the safety stripped the ball away from a SEMO receiver and returned it deep into Redhawks territory. Isaiah Hill capped off the EIU scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Hill had a productive day finishing with 11 catches for 207 yards and a score. He added three rushes for nine yards with one rushing score.

SEMO responded in the second quarter taking a 7-6 lead with 9:58 remaining in the first half as Geno Hess scored on a 17-yard run. Hess rushed for 65 yards in the first half, finishing the game with 107 yards.

The Panthers took the lead into the half as Stone Galloway drilled a 41-yard field goal with 6:31 remaining before halftime and EIU led 9-7 at the break. Both teams missed a long field goal attempt in the final five minutes of the half.

SEMO tacked on two touchdowns later in the second half with quarterback CJ Ogbonna contributing to both scores. Ogbonna had a 24-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left in the third quarter. He connected with Johnny King on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 9:26 left in the game.

EIU had one final scoring drive in the fourth quarter as Otto Kuhns hit Hill for a 16-yard touchdown pass to cut SEMO's lead to 31-15 as the 2-point conversion attempt was picked off in the end zone. After SEMO recovered the onside kick attempt, the Redhawks added a final score as Ogbonna hit Rashaan Palmer on a 23-yard touchdown pass with 4:31 remaining in the game.

Jason Johnson led EIU's defense with 14 tackles. Vincent had eight tackles to go with his forced fumble and recovery.

Brandon Mincey and Omardrick Douglas led SEMO's defense with eight tackles each.

