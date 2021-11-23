Eastern Illinois football's Jason Johnson named first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Eastern Illinois football linebacker Jason Johnson was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection for the second straight season as the league released its postseason awards on Tuesday.

EIU had a total of seven players earn All-OVC honors, with four second team All-OVC selections and two players listed on the All-Newcomer team.

Johnson led a Panthers defense that was ninth in the FCS in pass defense while leading the conference in tackles for loss. EIU was second in turnovers gained with Johnson recovering four fumbles during the year to rank first in the FCS. The third year linebacker led the OVC in tackles with 112, becoming the 39th player in school history to finish with 100 or more tackles in a season. He was seventh in the FCS in solo tackles with 63. Johnson added eight tackles for loss, two pass break-ups and a forced fumble to his season totals.

Joining Johnson with All-OVC honors were second team selections Isaiah Hill (WR), Jordan Miles (DE), Tim Varga (DT) and Jordan Vincent (SAF) along with All-OVC Newcomer selections Harrison Bey-Buie (RB) and Russell Dandy (DB).

Hill earned second team All-OVC honors despite missing a large portion of the season with an injury. He showed his all-conference ability over the final three games of the season, racking up three straight double-digit catch performance with more than 100 yards in each game. Hill ended the year with 39 catches for 493 yards, passing the 1,000 yard receiving mark for his career. Hill had two touchdown receptions and one rushing touchdown during the season.

Miles, Varga and Vincent were part of EIU’s highly-ranked defensive unit that had five total players earn All-OVC honors.

Miles tied for the team lead in tackles for loss during the season, earning second team All-OVC honors. Miles had 11 tackles for loss, joining teammate Colin Bohanek as the co-OVC leaders in that category. Miles finished the year with 38 total tackles and was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in EIU’s win over Tennessee Tech.

Varga was a second team All-OVC selection at defensive tackle after ranking fourth on the team with 46 tackles. He tied for the team lead in sacks with four, while posting six tackles for loss. Varga added nine quarterback hurries and last week was named an Academic All-District selection.

Vincent earned second team All-OVC honors at safety with 60 tackles during the season. He ranked second on the team with 46 solo stops adding three pass break-ups and one fumble recovery.

Bey-Buie earned All-OVC Newcomer team honors as one of 11 players selected to the All-Newcomer team. The freshman running back led EIU’s rushing attack with 479 yards on the ground including four touchdowns.

Dandy earned All-OVC Newcomer team honors as one of 11 players selected to the All-Newcomer team. The junior college transfer finished the season with 31 tackles including two interceptions. He was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week in early October following the Panthers game at Murray State where he forced all three Racer turnovers in the game.

