Eastern Illinois' games with Murray State postponed because of COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois Athletics announced Wednesday "due to health and safety protocols" within its men's and women's basketball programs, the teams' scheduled games with Murray State on Thursday have been postponed.

The rescheduled date is currently set for Monday, January 17 as part of a doubleheader with Murray State.

Tickets purchased for either postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled date. Start time will be released in the coming days.

EIU's next game for both the men and women is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Tennessee Tech.

