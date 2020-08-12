Eastern Illinois has 171 Ohio Valley Commissioner's Honor Roll selections, most in the conference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Ohio Valley Conference announced its Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year with Eastern Illinois landing the most honorees on this year’s list among the 12 institutions in the league.

EIU had 171 selections to this year’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The Panthers were followed on this year’s list by Austin Peay (168) and UT Martin (160).

To be listed, recipients must have achieved a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

The EIU football team had the most OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections with 27 followed by women’s track & field with 25 and baseball with 24. Other Panther sports were men's basketball (2), women's basketball (9), men's cross country (11), women's cross country (15), men's golf (6), women's golf (1), women's soccer (11), softball (19), men's tennis (13), women's tennis (7), men's track and field (18) and volleyball (8).

