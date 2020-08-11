Eastern Illinois hires Mark Bernsen as assistant men's basketball coach; names Rachel Houk as assistant softball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois men’s basketball coach Jay Spoonhour has completed his coaching staff for the 2020-21 season with the hiring of veteran coach Mark Bernsen.

Bernsen, a veteran of more than 40 years at the prep, collegiate and professional level, comes to EIU following a stint coaching in the Irish Super League with the Tralee Warriors.

In the US, Bernsen was the head coach at Moberly Area Community College from 2004-06, leading the team to a 30-7 record and NJCAA National Runner-Up finish in 2005. He also served as the head coach at Missouri St. Louis for four seasons and Missouri State for three seasons. At Missouri State he led the Bears to the NIT Quarterfinals in 1993 finishing the year with a 20-11 record. He was the head coach at Jefferson Community College for eight seasons winning more than 200 games in his career.

He added prep head coaching stops at Kirkwood High School and McCluer High School. At McCluer he won the 1975 Missouri Class 4A State Championship and was the Missouri Coach of the Year.

Bernsen has had assistant and associate head coaching roles during his career at Southeast Missouri, Idaho, New Mexico State, Missouri State, Murray State and Missouri St. Louis

