Eastern Illinois hires Mark Bernsen as assistant men's basketball coach; names Rachel Houk as assistant softball coach

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois men’s basketball coach Jay Spoonhour has completed his coaching staff for the 2020-21 season with the hiring of veteran coach Mark Bernsen.
Bernsen, a veteran of more than 40 years at the prep, collegiate and professional level, comes to EIU following a stint coaching in the Irish Super League with the Tralee Warriors.
In the US, Bernsen was the head coach at Moberly Area Community College from 2004-06, leading the team to a 30-7 record and NJCAA National Runner-Up finish in 2005. He also served as the head coach at Missouri St. Louis for four seasons and Missouri State for three seasons. At Missouri State he led the Bears to the NIT Quarterfinals in 1993 finishing the year with a 20-11 record. He was the head coach at Jefferson Community College for eight seasons winning more than 200 games in his career.
He added prep head coaching stops at Kirkwood High School and McCluer High School. At McCluer he won the 1975 Missouri Class 4A State Championship and was the Missouri Coach of the Year.
Bernsen has had assistant and associate head coaching roles during his career at Southeast Missouri, Idaho, New Mexico State, Missouri State, Murray State and Missouri St. Louis
Houk named assistant softball coach
Eastern Illinois softball coach Tara Archibald has announced the hiring of Rachel Houck as the new assistant coach for the Panthers softball team. Houck has worked the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach with the EIU program.
Last season Houck worked as a member Archibald’s staff helping the team post an 11-10 record during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Houck worked with hitters and outfielders.
Houck played softball at Ball State where she began her coaching career. As a volunteer coach at Ball State in 2018, she helped the team post a 37-19 record with the 37 wins the fourth most in school history. The team won the Mid-American Conference West Division and Houck helped coach three first-team All-MAC selections.
On the field Houck played three years at Ball State after playing her freshman season at Louisville.
