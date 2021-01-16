Eastern Illinois' Karle Pace drops 32 as Panthers contain Eastern Kentucky

CHARLESTON -- Eastern Illinois' Karle Pace scored a career-high 32 points Saturday as the Panthers stunned Eastern Kentucky at Lantz Arena 73-68.

It was the first 30-plus scoring performance for the Panthers (6-7, 4-4 OVC) this season as EIU extended its winning streak to three games.

The Panthers' Kira Arthofer recorded a career-high 11 assists as EIU recorded over 20 assists for the third time this season. The Panthers defense has also been strong with back-to-back games of 10 steals or more.

The Panthers and Colonels started the game off on opposite ends the spectrum. EIU was struggling to shoot efficiently, as they finished the quarter with a 33% shooting percentage; however, their defense was fearsome. The Panthers forced ten turnovers in the first quarter alone. Eastern Illinois did struggle from 3-point land, but their defense allowed them to stay in it. Colonels (6-6, 5-3 OVC) led the Panthers, 16-14 going into the second quarter.

The shooting struggles stayed the same for EIU in the quarter, as they shot 33% from the field once again. Abby Wahl refused to be denied in the paint finishing the quarter with eight points. The Panthers had the lead going into the half, 32-30.