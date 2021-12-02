Eastern Illinois' Kashawn Charles scores 15 in loss at Northern Illinois

DEKALB -–
Eastern Illinois men's basketball had scoreless stretches in both halves on Wednesday night with a seven minute scoreless streak in the second half allowing Northern Illinois to pick up a 55-45 win over the Panthers. EIU fell to 1-7 on the season while NIU improved to 2-5.
Dominic Baima for EIU
Northern Illinois led 29-23 at the half as EIU hit two of its first three shots from 3-point range in the opening half, Kashawn Charles hitting both as he moved into 16th on the EIU career 3-pointers made list.
Charles scored 15 points in the game for EIU but the Panthers hit a cold stretch from outside late in the first half as they missed their final 12 3-pointers of the half. EIU finished the game 7-of-28 from behind the arc.
Trendon Hankerson scored 12 points in the first half for NIU making all four Huskies 3-pointers in the opening half. Keshawn Williams scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the opening half.
Williams' steal with 8:42 left in the game gave the Huskies their biggest lead at the time at 44-36. Williams gave NIU their first double figure lead on the next possession with Hankerson pushing the NIU lead to 49-36 with 5:36 remaining. Hankerson finished with 14 points.
EIU had a seven minute scoreless streak late in the second half that was eventually snapped on a Henry Abraham 3-pointer with 2:53 left to play in the game.
Jermaine Hamlin scored 12 points off the bench going 6-of-6 at the foul line. Paul Bizimana pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Panthers.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois men's basketball falls to Northwestern, 80-56, in season opener
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard CJ Lane, right, drives against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, shoots over Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Casey Simmons, center, vies for a rebound against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, and forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois guard Kashawn Charles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV, left, looks to a pass the ball as Northwestern center Ryan Young defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons wipes his face as he watches the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, drives to the basket as Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Elyjah Williams, center, drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois' Myles Baker, left, and Rodolfo Rufino Bolis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Eastern Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois head coach Marty Simmons reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, shoots against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Chris Robinson, right, talks with guard Kejuan Clements during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives against Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker, left, and guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
