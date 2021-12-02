 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois' Kashawn Charles scores 15 in loss at Northern Illinois

DEKALB -– Eastern Illinois men's basketball had scoreless stretches in both halves on Wednesday night with a seven minute scoreless streak in the second half allowing Northern Illinois to pick up a 55-45 win over the Panthers.

EIU fell to 1-7 on the season while NIU improved to 2-5.

Kashawn Charles EIU

Eastern Illinois had scoreless stretches in both halves on Wednesday in loss to Northern Illinois.

Northern Illinois led 29-23 at the half as EIU hit two of its first three shots from 3-point range in the opening half, Kashawn Charles hitting both as he moved into 16th on the EIU career 3-pointers made list.

Charles scored 15 points in the game for EIU but the Panthers hit a cold stretch from outside late in the first half as they missed their final 12 3-pointers of the half. EIU finished the game 7-of-28 from behind the arc.

Trendon Hankerson scored 12 points in the first half for NIU making all four Huskies 3-pointers in the opening half. Keshawn Williams scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the opening half.

Williams' steal with 8:42 left in the game gave the Huskies their biggest lead at the time at 44-36. Williams gave NIU their first double figure lead on the next possession with Hankerson pushing the NIU lead to 49-36 with 5:36 remaining. Hankerson finished with 14 points.

EIU had a seven minute scoreless streak late in the second half that was eventually snapped on a Henry Abraham 3-pointer with 2:53 left to play in the game.

Jermaine Hamlin scored 12 points off the bench going 6-of-6 at the foul line. Paul Bizimana pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Panthers.

