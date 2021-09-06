Eastern Illinois' Lindsey Carlson returns to cross country after six years — and wins

It had been nearly 18 months since Eastern Illinois cross country runner Lindsey Carlson last competed at the collegiate level.

At that time it was as a member of the Panthers indoor track team, earning second team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in the indoor mile.

Before that, Carlson was an All-OVC defender for the women's soccer team for four seasons.

So when Carlson, a second-year graduate student, and her EIU teammates competed in the season opening EIU Walt Crawford Open on Friday afternoon (Sept. 3), it had been six years since Carlson had run a competitive cross country race.

"Now that I'm thinking about it, it's the first time since high school," said Carlson. "I'm glad the first meet is at home because that helps with a little bit of the nerves."

Any nerves Carlson had only fueled her. Carlson won the women's 5K race with a time of 17:33.89, leading EIU to a first-place finish.

Running cross country is not something completely foreign to Carlson. In fact as a prep athlete in Charlotte, Michigan, Carlson was a standout in both cross country and soccer. On the pitch she was a four-year starter who earned All-Region honors. On the cross country path, she was twice a state qualifier and named the Lansing State Journal Runner of the Year as a senior.

While she had success in both sports at the high school level, Carlson knew that she would have to make a choice and only compete in one in college.

"I knew in high school that I needed to choose one way or another if I wanted to compete at the college level," she said. "Even in high school it was hard transitioning from one sport to another. I would go from cross country, to club soccer, to high school soccer. College is a whole other level so I knew that was no way my body, mind and academics would be able to handle all that and be the best I could at one sport, so I definitely wanted to focus on one sport at a time. It didn't really cross my mind."

Carlson's ability to run did cross the mind of some other folks on campus. She would train with former EIU runner Maria Baldwin, who would tell her about being on the cross country and track teams. That connection made Panther cross country coach Erin Howarth aware of Carlson's ability about halfway through Carlson's time in Charleston.

Eventually Carlson would get her shot at being a runner at EIU. Following her senior season playing soccer at EIU in the fall of 2019, Carlson transitioned into wrapping up her final semester on campus running indoor and outdoor track. She would find immediate success as a distance runner, posting EIU career top 10 times in the mile, 3,000 meter and 5,000 meter events.

Then, like all other college athletes in the nation, COVID-19 wiped out Carlson's outdoor track season in 2020 and her career as a college athlete was over. Or so she thought. Carlson was able to file a waiver with the NCAA and there was a chance her season could be restored.

"I'm super grateful that the NCAA allowed me one more year of eligibility," she said. "All I had remaining would have been the outdoor track season (last spring 2021). Kiersten (Klekner-Alt) (EIU's Associate Athletic Director of Compliance/SWA) was helpful in writing a waiver so I could get cross country and track back.

"I'm very thankful they allowed me to be able to do that. I was very nervous because I was still training and running, but its very hard to run on your own. I still wasn't sure I was going to come back to school at Eastern until around April, so I'm sitting there thinking 'Am I running for something or not?'"

Carlson did indeed get a wavier for an extra year of eligibility and will compete this season as she wraps up her master's program in sports nutrition. Ironically enough it was her time away from being a competitive athlete last academic year as an intern in the sports nutrition program at Ohio State University that sparked that desire to once again compete.

"When I was working with the athletes in the sports nutrition department at Ohio State, I missed being those guys," she said. "I craved what they had. I found that I still had a lot of competitive drive in me. So for me it was some unfinished business with having that final season canceled due to COVID. There is something left in me. This has helped me get my focus as I now have this rare opportunity to be back at EIU for a full year again. I don't want to waste any second of it. I want to make the most out of this year and soak it all in."

As an athlete who has prepared to compete at the collegiate level in soccer and track/cross country, Carlson reflects on how that transition has gone for her.

"There are a lot of similarities in terms of the tenacity and grit that goes with both sports," she said. "I was a defender in soccer so my main goal every game was a clean sheet — didn't want the opponents to score on us. They always say you can let the ball pass you or the person pass you, but never both, so that was my focus in soccer — don't ever get beat.

"That carries over with that tenacious mentality in cross country, too — you've got to do whatever it takes to not get passed. Ultimately the fewer people that pass you, the better you finish in the race."

Whether helping to prevent goals on the field or have the fewest people possible pass you on the course, the team aspect of both sports is what has drawn Carlson to them.

"One of the reasons I love soccer and ultimately the reason I went that way in college was because of the whole team aspect," she said. "The concept of working as a unit to reach an end point. It takes everyone from player A down to player X-Y-Z. It's interesting that when you're a soccer player, your mistakes, your teammates can help out with those on the field.

"In cross country, yes you are a team and the goal is to win a championship and you can only do that as a team. It's harder to hide your mistakes. If you are not working hard and putting in the work, you will see that a lot more clearly instead of being able to hide like you can on a team of eleven on the field. It's very raw and organic and the work you put in shows on the course."

For Carlson, the time to show that she has put in the work is now at hand and if her past accolades are any indication of her desire to succeed, she may be looking back later this year with a smile on her face having had the chance to truly soak it all in.

