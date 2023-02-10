CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball will try to extend the program's longest-ever Ohio Valley Conference win streak with a win at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Eastern Illinois (20-3, 13-0 OVC), which will begin its final road trip of the season, has won 13 straight to start this OVC season and has 16 straight wins in OVC play.

EIU won its 20th game in its last outing, defeating UT Martin 73-50 at home for their first season sweep of the Skyhawks since 2008-09. Miah Monahan led the way with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting and seven assists. Lariah Washington had 13 points and six rebounds while Lyric Johnson scored a career high 12 points and recorded six rebounds. Coming off the bench, Taris Thornton recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

SIUE (7-17, 6-7 OVC) is led by second-year head coach Samantha Quigley Smith. The Cougars had a brutal non-conference schedule that included road matchups with Purdue, Iowa State, and Louisville.

The Cougars are led by senior forward Ajulu Thatha, who averages 13.6 points and leads the OVC with 8.9 rebounds per game. Against Lindenwood, she scored 29 points and recorded 25 rebounds. Thatha also leads the OVC and ranks 24th in the nation with 109 made free throws. Sophomore guard Sofie Lowis averages 11.5 points per game.

EIU won the first meeting this season, 88-79, at Lantz Arena, and has swept SIUE each of the past three seasons.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Panthers hope to build on win

The Panthers snapped their six-game losing streak in their last outing and hope to snap another skid at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

EIU (8-18, 4-9) snapped a six-game losing skid with a 77-75 win over UT Martin, moving into a three-way tie for eighth place in the OVC standings. EIU will now be looking to snap a 12-game OVC road losing streak.

SIUE (17-9, 8-5) is in the thick of a jumbled OVC — two games separate the top six teams in the league and all 10 schools are locked in a tight race to secure the eight spots for the OVC Tournament in Evansville.

The Cougars won their third straight with a road win at Lindenwood and moved into a three-way tie for second place.

Balanced scoring was key for EIU against UT Martin. Four players scored in double figures for EIU, with two starters in double figures and two players off the bench scoring in double figures. Kinyon Hodges led the way with 14 points while Cameron Haffner scored 12. Coming off the bench CJ Lane tossed in 11 points with Kyle Thomas adding 10. This season EIU has had 11 of the 14 players on its roster score in double figures at least once.

EIU currently leads the OVC in bench scoring averaging 26 points, which ranks 34th in the NCAA.

The Panthers are continuing to chase their school record for steals in a season — they added eight more to the season total on Thursday night vs. UT Martin and lead the OVC with 224 steals, which ranks 32nd in the NCAA in steals per game at 8.6 per contest. The school record for steals is 250 set during the 1988-89 season. EIU's Sincere Malone leads the OVC with 50 steals. Yaakema Rose Jr. is second with 43.

