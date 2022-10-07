Eastern Illinois looks for first back-to-back wins since 2016 against Northwestern State

CHARLESTON — After taking advantage of an open week on their schedule following a 35-21 win over Murray State on Sept. 24, Eastern Illinois football has an opportunity to continue to shake off some losing streaks.

The Panthers ended a nine-game losing streak against Murray State and a victory on Saturday against Northwestern State would give them their first win at O'Brien Field since Oct. 20, 2018 when they defeated UT-Martin. It would also be the first back-to-back wins since the 2016 season.

"The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for us. We had some guys who were bumped and bruised. We did a lot of fundamental work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and got back to work," EIU head football coach Chris Wilkerson said. "Monday's practice was as spirited as I've seen in a while. It was like the start of preseason and players had a bounce in their step. Mentally, they were sharp and it was a good start to the week."

The Panthers face an unusual opponent in Northwestern State, located in Natchitoches, La. The teams have played just three times previously, the last time in 1993.

Northwestern State is off to a 2-3 start on the season and has won back-to-back Southland Conference games. The Demons featured the play of two quarterbacks in the early portion of the season with Zachary Clement and Miles Fallin, but it was all Clement last week — he threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Clement also led the pass-heavy offense in rushing with 70 yards. Receiver Javon Antonio had two touchdowns and 132 yards last week.

"They have won two in a row and are a talented group of guys. They made a change at quarterback (to Clement) and they are a true air raid team," Wilkerson said. "They had one game where they opened it up with 39 straight passes. They have come back from behind two weeks in a row. Antonio has been special these past two weeks.

"We are excited to get back at it and we have three games out of our next four at home. It is a great opportunity for us on Saturday."

The Panthers defense will have its hands full as they look have another dominating performance. The group had five turnovers that included four interceptions and one fumble recovery. It was the most amount of turnovers in a game since the 2015 season. The Panthers now have nine turnovers gained this season, which ranks seventh in the FCS.

Panthers linebacker Elijawah Tolbert was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week following his Murray State performance that included two interceptions, three pass break-ups and six tackles.

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Northwestern State at Eastern Illinois

Time: Sat., Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN3

Series: EIU leads the series 2-1.

Last Meeting: Nov. 6, 1993: Northwestern won 34-26.

Next Game: Oct. 15: EIU hosts Lindenwood at 2 p.m.