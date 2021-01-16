Eastern Illinois men come up short against Eastern Kentucky in overtime

CHARLESTON -– Michael Moreno hit a 3-pointer for Eastern Kentucky with 2.3 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime on Saturday afternoon at Lantz Arena.

In the overtime session, Eastern Kentucky outscored Eastern Illinois 19-11 as the Colonels beat the Panthers 93-85.

It was the second consecutive Saturday that EIU had an opposing team sink a 3-pointer near the end of regulation to decide the game. Last week, Terry Taylor hit a 3-pointer as time expired to carry Austin Peay to a 74-71 win over EIU.

In a close game that Eastern Kentucky (12-2, 6-1 OVC) led 41-38 at the half, the two teams had 13 ties and 11 lead changes with most of those coming in the second half.

Henry Abraham tied the game for EIU (5-8, 2-4 OVC) with a 3-pointer making it 66-66 with 3:36 remaining. Cooper Robb put EKU back in front with a 3-pointer on the next possession and Sammy Friday IV had a pair of big plays for the Panthers.

Friday scored on a nice post move with 2:58 remaining and forced a steal on the next possession leading to a dunk by Marvin Johnson that gave EIU a one-point lead with 1:49 to play.