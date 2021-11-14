Eastern Illinois men host Central Michigan in home opener

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois men's basketball hosts Central Michigan for the Panthers home opener for the 2021-22 season. EIU enters at 0-2 on the season after road losses the first week of the season at Northwestern and Saint Louis.

Central Michigan also enters at 0-2 after opening its season with road losses at Missouri and DePaul. Both teams feature first-year head coaches with Marty Simmons leading EIU and Tony Barbee leading CMU.

Eastern guard CJ Lane was the lone Eastern Illinois player in double figures on Friday night during the Panthers loss at Saint Louis. Lane finished with ten points going 3-of-8 from the floor including 0-of-4 from 3-point range. He was able to get to the foul line and converted on all four attempts. Lane, a transfer from Florida SouthWestern College, is currently EIU’s leading scorer on the season at nine points per game after opening the year with eight points at Northwestern. He has added five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Sophomore guard Henry Abraham finished with nine points on Friday at Saint Louis as he was 3-of-6 from 3-point range contributing more than half of EIU’s made 3-pointers in the game (EIU was 5-of-18). Abraham was 1-of-3 from outside in the opener at Northwestern as he is shooting 44.4% from 3-point range and is currently sixth in the OVC in 3-pointers made per game. Last season Abraham made 32 3-pointers in 22 games played connecting for 31%. He had three double figure scoring games last season with a high of 16 points against Tennessee State.

EIU's Jermaine Hamlin continues to be a defensive presence around the rim as the junior forward added three more blocks to his season total on Friday at Saint Louis. Hamlin was one block shy of the EIU school record in the opener at Northwestern finishing with five blocks to go with his ten points. Hamlin’s eight blocks currently lead the OVC and rank 7th in the NCAA.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads the all-time series 27-23.

Last Meeting: Feb. 10, 1973: Central Michigan won 69-68

Next Game: Thurs., Nov. 18 vs. Rockford University at 7 p.m.

Notes: Eastern Illinois and Central Michigan were once conference rivals playing in the Interstate Intercollegiate Athletic Conference from 1950-1970. The two schools last met on the hardwood nearly 50 years ago with Central Michigan winning 69-68 on Feb. 10, 1973 in Charleston. EIU’s last win in the series was on Jan. 8, 1972, a 95-81 win in Lantz Arena.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

