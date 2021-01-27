Eastern Illinois men look to end losing streak at University of Tennessee-Martin

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will head to the University of Tennessee-Martin on Thursday as the Panthers will play with a shortened roster for the third straight game.
EIU (5-11, 2-7 OVC) had only seven available players on Tuesday when the Panthers lost to SIUE 87-74. After opening the month of January with back-to-back wins, EIU has now lost six straight.
UT-Martin (4-9, 2-7 OVC) snapped a nine-game losing streak of its own on Tuesday, sweeping its season series with Southeast Missouri.
Marvin Johnson led Eastern Illinois in scoring for the fourth time in the last five games on Tuesday by pouring in 28 points against SIUE. Johnson scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half as he has now scored 20 or more points in three games this season.
Deang Deang continues his return to form for the Panthers after suffering a season ending Achilles injury in December 2019. The injury sidelined him for more than a year and Deang made his first start of the season against SIUE, finishing with 11 points. He was 5-of-8 from the field adding three rebounds.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Thursday at 8 p.m.
Location: Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads 27-24.
Last meeting: Feb. 15, 2020: UT-Martin won 80-79 at Martin
Next game: Sat., Jan. 30 at Southeast Missouri at 5 p.m.
Notes: Johnson has climbed to eighth in the OVC in scoring at 14.5 points per game with his OVC only production rising to 17.6 points per game where he ranks fourth. This season, he has collected three double-doubles and currently ranks in the OVC Top 20 in all five major statistical categories: 8th in scoring, 16th in rebounding, 6th in assists, 6th in steals and 14th in blocks.
EIU women vs. University of Tennessee-Martin
The Panthers (7-8, 5-5 OVC) are coming off a 73-55 win against Tennessee State on Saturday that featured junior Abby Wahl scoring a career-high 34 points.
UT Martin (8-3, 7-1 OVC) is one of the toughest teams in the OVC and is coming off of a 66-63 win against Belmont. Chelsey Perry is the biggest cog in the offensive machine, averaging 28 points.
The Skyhawks are coming off a 66-63 win against the Belmont Bruins. Perry dropped 24 points, while Maddie Waldrop scored 11 points and grabbed ten rebounds.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Thursday at 5 p.m.
Location: Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: UT-Martin leads series 35-20
Last Meeting: Mar. 6, 2020: EIU won 63-52
Next Game: Saturday at 2 p.m. against Southeast Missouri on the road.
Notes: UT-Martin's Perry is the only Skyhawk averaging double-digit points-per-game.