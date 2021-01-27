Eastern Illinois men look to end losing streak at University of Tennessee-Martin

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will head to the University of Tennessee-Martin on Thursday as the Panthers will play with a shortened roster for the third straight game.

EIU (5-11, 2-7 OVC) had only seven available players on Tuesday when the Panthers lost to SIUE 87-74. After opening the month of January with back-to-back wins, EIU has now lost six straight.

UT-Martin (4-9, 2-7 OVC) snapped a nine-game losing streak of its own on Tuesday, sweeping its season series with Southeast Missouri.

Marvin Johnson led Eastern Illinois in scoring for the fourth time in the last five games on Tuesday by pouring in 28 points against SIUE. Johnson scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half as he has now scored 20 or more points in three games this season.

Deang Deang continues his return to form for the Panthers after suffering a season ending Achilles injury in December 2019. The injury sidelined him for more than a year and Deang made his first start of the season against SIUE, finishing with 11 points. He was 5-of-8 from the field adding three rebounds.

Here's a look at the men's game:

Time: Thursday at 8 p.m.

Location: Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.