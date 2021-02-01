Eastern Illinois men’s basketball begins busy week at SIUE

Here's a look at the game:
Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville Series: EIU leads the series 16-7 Last Meeting: an. 26, 2021: SIUE won 87-74 at EIU. Next Game: Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Belmont, at 7:30 p.m. at Lantz Arena Notes: Wallace has 23 career games with 20 or more points. Eastern Illinois knocked down nine of its 14 shots from the field against Southeast Missouri from 3-point range as the Panthers were limited to only two points in the paint during the game.
EIU Morehead 1 011421.JPG
Eastern Illinois' Abby Wahl (41) defends against a Morehead State opponent at Lantz arena on Thursday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 2 011421.JPG
Eastern Illinois' Abby Wahl (41) grabs a rebound against Morehead State at Lantz Arena last Thursday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 3 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 4 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 5 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 6 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 7 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 8 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 9 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 10 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 11 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 12 011421.JPG
Eastern Illinois' Abby Wahl (41) celebrates with teammate Karle Pace (11) against Morehead State at Lantz Arena last Thursday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 13 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 14 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 15 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 16 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 17 011421.JPG
The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team will try to break a seven-game losing streak on Saturday at Southeast Missour.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 18 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 19 011421.JPG
EIU's Marvin Johnson dribbles the ball against Morehead State on Thursday at Lantz Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 20 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 21 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 22 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 23 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 24 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 25 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 26 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 27 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 28 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 29 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 30 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 31 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 32 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 33 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 34 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 35 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 36 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 37 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 38 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 39 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 40 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 41 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 42 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 43 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
EIU Morehead 44 011421.JPG
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois University men and women
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!