Eastern Illinois men’s basketball begins busy week at SIUE

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois continues its NBA-style schedule again this week as the Panthers play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the second consecutive week.

EIU opens the three-game stretch at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville as the Cougars are also in the midst of COVID-19 make-up games.

EIU lost on Saturday at Southeast Missouri as the Panthers (5-13, 2-9 OVC) lost their eighth straight game.

SIUE (6-7, 4-3 OVC) following a 74-59 loss to Austin Peay on Monday. Both teams host Belmont and Tennessee State over the weekend.

EIU guard Josiah Wallace was the lone Panthers player to reach double figures on Saturday at Southeast Missouri when he finished with 11 points. It was the third straight double-figure game for Wallace as he leads the Panthers in scoring at 15.7 points per game.