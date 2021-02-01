 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois men’s basketball begins busy week at SIUE
Madani Diarra

EIU's Madani Diarra shoots a free throw. Diarra scored 10 points against SIUE on Jan. 26. 

 SIU SPORTS INFORMATION

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois continues its NBA-style schedule again this week as the Panthers play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the second consecutive week.

EIU opens the three-game stretch at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville as the Cougars are also in the midst of COVID-19 make-up games.

EIU lost on Saturday at Southeast Missouri as the Panthers (5-13, 2-9 OVC) lost their eighth straight game.

SIUE (6-7, 4-3 OVC) following a 74-59 loss to Austin Peay on Monday. Both teams host Belmont and Tennessee State over the weekend.

EIU guard Josiah Wallace was the lone Panthers player to reach double figures on Saturday at Southeast Missouri when he finished with 11 points. It was the third straight double-figure game for Wallace as he leads the Panthers in scoring at 15.7 points per game.

Wallace ranks fifth in the OVC in scoring this season. In the season opener, he became the 41st player in school history to join the 1,000 point club.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Location: First Community Arena in Edwardsville

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads the series 16-7

Last Meeting: an. 26, 2021: SIUE won 87-74 at EIU.

Next Game: Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Belmont, at 7:30 p.m. at Lantz Arena

Notes: Wallace has 23 career games with 20 or more points. Eastern Illinois knocked down nine of its 14 shots from the field against Southeast Missouri from 3-point range as the Panthers were limited to only two points in the paint during the game.

