Eastern Illinois men to be challenged by OVC-leading Belmont on Thursday

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will hit the road for a weekend swing through Nashville as the Panthers play at Belmont on Thursday night and Tennessee State on Saturday.
EIU will play four of the next five on the road with the lone exception being a rescheduled home date with SIUE on Tues., Jan. 26.
Eastern Illinois (5-8, 2-4 OVC) is coming off a five-game homestand where the Panthers went 2-3 following Saturday's overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky.
Belmont (14-1, 8-0 OVC) is one of the hottest teams in the nation having won 11 straight. That ranks as the nation's seventh longest win streak entering the week.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Belmont leads 10-2
Last Meeting: Jan. 4, 2020: Belmont won at home 87-55
Next Game: Saturday at Tennessee State at 4 p.m.
Notes: Sammy Friday IV continues to contribute near the hoop for Eastern Illinois as the graduate transfer from Siena finished with a season-high 18 points on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. Eastern Illinois also passed out a season high 20 assists on Saturday, marking the first time this season EIU has hit the 20-assist mark. In Saturday's game, Marvin Johnson had eight assists as he is averaging 6.2 assists per game over the past five games while senior Mack Smith added a career-high seven assists.
Women's basketball vs. Belmont
The Panthers look to improve their winning streak to four games in a row as they head to Nashville to face Belmont. The Bruins have played just one game in 2021 and only seven on the season due to cancellations and postponements.
The Panthers (6-7, 4-4 OVC) are riding a three-game winning streak after a 73-68 win against Eastern Kentucky. EIU's Karle Pace and Kira Arthofer both recorded career-highs in that contest. Pace scored 32 points, while Arthofer dished 11 assists. Belmont is coming off a 72-66 loss to Murray State which was the Bruins first game back since Dec. 20, 2020.
EIU's Kira Arthofer has been on a tear this season. The junior guard is leading the OVC in assists-per-game (4.9) and total assists (64). Besides her stellar passing, she is averaging a career-high 5.8 points-per-game on a 53% field-goal percentage.
The Bruins are led by their freshman guards, Tuti Jones and Destinee Wells. Jones leads the Bruins in points per game (12.5) while Wells isn't far off, averaging 11.4 points per game. Jones also leads the team in steals and rebounds.
Here's a look at the women's game:
Time: Thursday at 4 p.m.
Location: Curb Event Arena in Nashville
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Belmont leads all-time series 8-4
Last Meeting: Jan. 4, 2020: Belmont won 69-45
Next Game: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tennessee State
Notes: EIU has not defeated Belmont on the road since Feb. 22, 2014. Belmont's freshmen have averaged 31.9 points per game this season.