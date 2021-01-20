Eastern Illinois men to be challenged by OVC-leading Belmont on Thursday

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will hit the road for a weekend swing through Nashville as the Panthers play at Belmont on Thursday night and Tennessee State on Saturday.

EIU will play four of the next five on the road with the lone exception being a rescheduled home date with SIUE on Tues., Jan. 26.

Eastern Illinois (5-8, 2-4 OVC) is coming off a five-game homestand where the Panthers went 2-3 following Saturday's overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky.

Belmont (14-1, 8-0 OVC) is one of the hottest teams in the nation having won 11 straight. That ranks as the nation's seventh longest win streak entering the week.

Here's a look at the men's game:

Time: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: Belmont leads 10-2

Last Meeting: Jan. 4, 2020: Belmont won at home 87-55

Next Game: Saturday at Tennessee State at 4 p.m.