Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball begin final homestand against Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team will turn to Jordan Skipper-Brown to continue his stretch of monster games for the Panthers as they host Southeast Missouri on Thursday.
Skipper-Brown posted his second straight double-double on Saturday night at Austin Peay as he had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the road win. He has scored in double figures in three straight games and averaged 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game over the last three contests. He has shot 72.4% fom the floor in that stretch. The senior added a block to his season total on Saturday and now has 24 blocks on the season, ranking 8th in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Eastern Illinois ((9-16, 6-12 OVC) wraps up the regular season against Southeast Missouri (9-15, 7-11 OVC) and University of Tennessee-Martin. Two wins in the Panthers' final home games would lock up a trip to Evansville for next week's OVC Tournament. Southeast Missouri sits a game in front of EIU in the hunt for an OVC Tournament bid after they won two of three games last week.
EIU's Mack Smith knocked down 5-of-5 from 3-point range on Saturday at Austin Peay, finishing with a season-high 22 points. It was the seventh time in his career Smith had hit five or more 3-pointers.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Southeast Missouri leads the all-time series 33-31
Last Meeting: Jan. 30, 2021: Southeast Missouri won 75-44 at home
Next Game: Saturday against University of Tennessee-Martin at 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: Smith moved into a tie for 10th on the OVC career 3-pointers made list with 251. He needs three more to move up one spot to ninth with Austin Peay's Todd Babington. Smith is third on the EIU career 3-pointers made list behind Henry Domercant and Dave Olson. Earlier this year, Smith set the NCAA record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer made at 91 games. His streak ending on Jan. 14 against Morehead State.
EIU women vs. Southeast Missouri
Southeast Missouri will look for some revenge as the Panthers (10-13, 8-10 OVC) open the final week of the regular season by hosting the Redhawks (14-9, 12-6 OVC). The last time these two teams faced each other, the Panthers upset Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau with a 51-49 win.
Both teams shot around 30% from the field, including a 0-for-12 outing from deep for the Redhawks. Lariah Washington scored 24 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Kira Arthofer notched a career-high 15 points and went 7-for-11 from the field. Karle Pace was out during the first meeting, but as the Panthers' third-highest scorer, her impact could be felt on Thursday.
Southeast Missouri has been one of the best teams in the conference for the past two years due in part to the success of Tesia Thompson. The senior guard is averaging 18.7 points per game, the second-most in the OVC. Thompson also averages 8.5 rebounds per game. LaTrese Saine has also taken a leap in production this season, averaging 10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks-per-game, the second-highest blocks-per-game average in D1 basketball.
The Panthers finish off the regular season against University of Tennessee-Martin on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Southeast Missouri leads series 33-19
Last Meeting: Jan. 30, 2021: Panthers won 51-49 on the road
Next Game: Saturday against University of Tennessee-Martin at 1 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: Southeast Missouri's head coach Rekha Patterson was a former assistant coach at EIU from 2004-06.