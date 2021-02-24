Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball begin final homestand against Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team will turn to Jordan Skipper-Brown to continue his stretch of monster games for the Panthers as they host Southeast Missouri on Thursday.

Skipper-Brown posted his second straight double-double on Saturday night at Austin Peay as he had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the road win. He has scored in double figures in three straight games and averaged 16.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game over the last three contests. He has shot 72.4% fom the floor in that stretch. The senior added a block to his season total on Saturday and now has 24 blocks on the season, ranking 8th in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Eastern Illinois ((9-16, 6-12 OVC) wraps up the regular season against Southeast Missouri (9-15, 7-11 OVC) and University of Tennessee-Martin. Two wins in the Panthers' final home games would lock up a trip to Evansville for next week's OVC Tournament. Southeast Missouri sits a game in front of EIU in the hunt for an OVC Tournament bid after they won two of three games last week.