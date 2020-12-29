Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball head to Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. — The Eastern Illinois men's basketball team will open Ohio Valley Conference play on Wednesday against Eastern Kentucky.
EIU was originally scheduled to begin OVC play on Dec. 21 at SIUE, but it was postponed due to OVC COVID-19 protocols. SIUE and EIU are working together for a date to reschedule the contest.
With the delay, EIU has had an 18-day gap between games. The Panthers last played on Dec. 12, beating Western Illinois at home. EIU wrapped up non-conference play at 3-4. Eastern Kentucky enters the game with a 7-2 record following a win against High Point on Dec. 22. The Colonels are already 1-1 in the OVC after splitting their season series with Morehead State.
EIU had its most balanced scoring attack of the season against Western Illinois. Six Panthers scored in double figured led by Josiah Wallace with 22 points. Two players, Kashawn Charles and Jordan Skipper-Brown, scored in double figures off the bench. It marked the first time since last year's OVC Tournament game against Austin Peay that five EIU players scored in double figures. The last time EIU had six or more players score in double figures was Nov. 18, 2019 when seven Panthers scored in double figures against Indiana Northwest during a 114-61 win.
Here's a look at the Wednesday's games:
EIU Men
Time: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Location: McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Ky.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Eastern Kentucky leads 24-18
Last Meeting: Feb. 6, 2020: Eastern Kentucky won 91-84 at Charleston
Next Game: Tennessee Tech on Sat., Jan. 2 at 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: EIU senior guard Mack Smith knocked down a 3-pointer on his second attempt of the night against Western Illinois as the senior guard moved into a tie in the NCAA record book for the most consecutive games with a 3-pointer made. Smith has now made a 3-pointer in 88 straight games dating back to Jan. 6, 2018 at Eastern Kentucky. He tied former Illinois star Cory Bradford for the record and will attempt to break it on Wednesday. This season Smith has knocked down 17 3-pointers and is averaging 10.1 points per game. He is third all-time at EIU with 231 career 3-pointers and 20th on the EIU career scoring list with 1,217 points.
EIU women
The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team (3-3, 1-0 OVC) returns is coming off a win against SIU Edwardsville, 73-58, on Dec. 18. Junior forward Abby Wahl led the way for the Panthers posting 19 points and 10 rebounds and four total Panthers scored in double digits in the victory. Wahl is averaging 16.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game on the year. Eastern Kentucky comes in 3-3, 2-0 OVC after falling to No. 15 Northwestern, 79-50, last Tuesday in Evanston.
Time: Wednesday, 4 jp.m.
Location: McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Ky.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: EIU leads 21-19.
Last meeting: Feb. 6, 2020: EIU won 85-38 at Lantz Arena
Next: Tennessee Tech on Sat., Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: EIU is ranked 57th in the country in assists per game on the season. Eastern Kentucky is ranked 30th in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense.