Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball head to Eastern Kentucky

Notes: EIU senior guard Mack Smith knocked down a 3-pointer on his second attempt of the night against Western Illinois as the senior guard moved into a tie in the NCAA record book for the most consecutive games with a 3-pointer made. Smith has now made a 3-pointer in 88 straight games dating back to Jan. 6, 2018 at Eastern Kentucky. He tied former Illinois star Cory Bradford for the record and will attempt to break it on Wednesday. This season Smith has knocked down 17 3-pointers and is averaging 10.1 points per game. He is third all-time at EIU with 231 career 3-pointers and 20th on the EIU career scoring list with 1,217 points.