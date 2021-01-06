Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams host Murray State at home on Thursday

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams will play Murray State on Thursday for the first time since the Panthers men's record-setting comeback against the Racers last season.
This will be the EIU men's second Ohio Valley Conference game of the season. The Panthers' game on Tuesday against SIUE was postponed for the second time this season because of COVID-19 protocols. The Panthers and Cougars will make up that date on January 26.
The EIU men (4-5, 1-1 OVC), which will also host Austin Peay on Saturday, picked up a home win on Saturday against Tennessee Tech and is 3-0 at home this season.
The last time EIU and Murray State played, on Feb. 20, 2019, EIU rallied from 27 points down with 11:45 remaining to beat the Racers, 63-60.
Here's a look at the men's game:
Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Location: Lantz Arena
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Murray State leads 50-13
Last Meeting: Feb. 20, 2020: EIU won 63-60
Next Game: Austin Peay on Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: EIU's Marvin Johnson posted his second double-double of the season on Saturday against Tennessee Tech, finishing with a stat line of 19 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block. He became the first EIU player to record double figure assists in a game since Terrell Lewis on Nov. 27, 2017 at Marquette. Kashawn Charles was hot from the field on Saturday finishing 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range as he scored 16 points. It was Charles' third double-figures scoring game this season after scoring 10 at Marquette and 11 against Western Illinois. Murray State lost on Saturday to Morehead State as the Eagles snapped a 25-game home win streak for Murray State.
Women's basketball vs. Murray State
Eastern Illinois (3-5, 1-2 OVC) will return to Lantz Arena for their fourth conference matchup, this time against Murray State (3-3 overall, 0-1 OVC). The Panthers look to end their two-game losing streak and will depend on Morgan Litwiller and Lariah Washington to spark the offense. Litwiller has been an integral piece of EIU's success. Against Tennessee Tech, the sophomore was everywhere on the floor. She crashed the boards, dished out assists, managed a block and two steals, and scored 17 points. She and Washington, who added 21 points and six rebounds, were the catalysts for the big lead EIU built in the first half.
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: Murray state leads 33-21
Last Meeting: Feb. 20, 2020: EIU won 66-46
Next Game: Austin Peay on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Lantz Arena
Notes: Murray State returns many players that the Panthers have come to know from last season. Macey Turley, the first team All-OVC guard, is in her junior season after leading the Racers in assists and points. Alexis Burpo, a junior and second team All-OVC forward, is one of the most versatile threats in the conference. Laci Hawthorne enters her senior season after being a double-double machine her junior year. Racers freshman Katelyn Young has averaged 17 points per game and has shot over 60% from the field.