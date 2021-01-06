Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams host Murray State at home on Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Notes: EIU's Marvin Johnson posted his second double-double of the season on Saturday against Tennessee Tech, finishing with a stat line of 19 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block. He became the first EIU player to record double figure assists in a game since Terrell Lewis on Nov. 27, 2017 at Marquette. Kashawn Charles was hot from the field on Saturday finishing 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range as he scored 16 points. It was Charles' third double-figures scoring game this season after scoring 10 at Marquette and 11 against Western Illinois. Murray State lost on Saturday to Morehead State as the Eagles snapped a 25-game home win streak for Murray State.

Women's basketball vs. Murray State

Eastern Illinois (3-5, 1-2 OVC) will return to Lantz Arena for their fourth conference matchup, this time against Murray State (3-3 overall, 0-1 OVC). The Panthers look to end their two-game losing streak and will depend on Morgan Litwiller and Lariah Washington to spark the offense. Litwiller has been an integral piece of EIU's success. Against Tennessee Tech, the sophomore was everywhere on the floor. She crashed the boards, dished out assists, managed a block and two steals, and scored 17 points. She and Washington, who added 21 points and six rebounds, were the catalysts for the big lead EIU built in the first half.