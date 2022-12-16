Eastern Illinois men's and women's basketball looking for wins before break

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois will hit the road for the first of its final two non-conference games, beginning at Indiana-Purdue at Indianapolis (IUPUI) at 11 a.m. Saturday before closing out play next Wednesday at Iowa.

EIU lost a hard fought battle with Western Illinois last Saturday in the Old Railsplitter Axe rivalry game, dropping to 2-9. IUPUI (2-8) has also struggled, though the Jaguars are 2-0 at home.

Kinyon Hodges has been the Panthers' most consistent scorer, with eight double figures games in 10 played. On Saturday against Western Illinois, Hodges had his biggest game of the season finishing with 23 on 11-of-17 from the field. He's scored in double figures in four straight games and is shooting 53 percent n those contests. He added three assists and one block.

Hodgets ranks 13th in the OVC in scoring and is the second EIU player to reach the 20-point mark this season, joining Yaakema Rose Jr., who had 23 points at Ohio.

Eastern Illinois had improved its shooting during its recent four game homestand, shooting 47.4 percent including a season-best 54.9 percent on Dec. 3 in the home win over Blackburn College.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Central Michigan up next

Eastern Illinois women's basketball will return to the court after an eight-day gap to host the Central Michigan Chippewas in their final home game before the start of conference play. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

EIU is coming off a hard-fought road win over Milwaukee. Lariah Washington led the Panthers with 19 points, going 9-of-11 from the free throw line and recording three steals and four assists. Central Michigan is led by 4th-year head coach Heather Oesterle.

The Chippewas, who EIU has never faced, are 1-8 overall and coming off losses to Cleveland State and Georgia Tech. CMU's only win came by 1 point (66-65) over North Dakota State on December 3. They are led in scoring by freshman Sydney Harris, who averages 16.2 points. Harris has made 28 three-pointers on the season, which leads the MAC and ranks 28th in the nation. Fellow freshman Bridget Utberg averages 8.9 points per game.

Macy McGlone, at 6-foot-3, has made a major impact in her first season at EIU, averaging 11.4 points and shooting 52.4%. She is averaging a team-high 6.7 rebounds, which ranks fourth in the OVC, and three offensive rebounds, which leads the OVC.

VOLLEYBALL

More honors for Larregui Lopez

LEXINGTON, Ky. — EIU's Giovana Larregui Lopez was named a All-American Honorable Mention from the AVCA committee. Last week she was named to the All-Midwest Honorable Mention list. She also earned the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year earlier this season.

She became the second player in school history to make the AVCA All-American honorable mention list (Erica Gerth, 2004).

Larregui Lopez ended her first season with the Panthers with 405 kills, the most kills by a Panther since 2014 and the 16th most all-time in school history. Her 1106 attack attempts ranks 15th all-time in EIU history in a single season.

During the 2022 season, Larregui Lopez earned two OVC Offensive Player of the Week awards and two OVC Newcomer of the Week awards. She was awarded the OVC Player of the Year award and First-Team All-OVC accolade during the OVC Tournament.

Lopez is currently a junior on the volleyball team after transferring from the College of Coastal Georgia.

FOOTBALL

EIU players earn honors

Several Panthers were named to the All-Conference teams compiled by Phil Steele and Bluebloods, two online publications.

Stone Galloway headlined the EIU group on the Phil Steele team, which featured a total of four EIU first team selections, with Galloway tabbed the OVC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Galloway was joined on the Phil Steele first team by Elijawah Tolbert (linebacker), Trey Wilhoit (punter) and Cooper Willman (punt returner).

EIU placed two players on inaugural Bluebloods All-OVC first team, with Galloway and Jordan Vincent (safety).

A total of 15 players earned Phil Steele All-OVC honors with a total of six Panthers landing on the Bluebloods All-OVC team.

They were, on the Phil Steele team, in addition to the first-teamers, second-teamers Chad Strickland (offensive line), Cameron Leach (defensive line) and Jack Valente (long snapper); third-teamers Jordan Miles (defensive line), Colin Bohanek (linebacker), Vincent (safety), Nick Coates (safety) and Mark Aitken (kick returner); and fourth-teamers Jay Vallie (tight end), Max Stineman (offensive line) and Tre'jon Lewis (defensive line).