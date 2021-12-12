Eastern Illinois men's basketball fall to Butler, women lose to Loyola Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS – Three Eastern Illinois men’s basketball players scored in double-figures but Butler University was too much for the Panthers, beating them 66-54 on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

EIU fell to 2-9 on the season. Butler improved to 7-3.

The Bulldogs took advantage of some cold Panthers shooting as they pulled out to a 20-5 lead. EIU would cut the lead down to 20-16 going on an 11-0 run with newcomers Paul Bizimana and Dan Luers both picking up a pair of baskets in the run.

Jair Bolden ended the EIU run with 3:31 left in the half and Butler quickly pushed the lead out to nine points on a three-point play by Aaron Thompson. Thompson finished with a double-double for Butler with 14 points and ten assists.

Butler led 32-21 at the half, closing with a 7-0 run. The Bulldogs then opened the second half with a 7-0 run to lead 39-21 with 18:26 left in the game.

Luers had a 3-pointer at the 17:26 mark to end the Butler run. Luers was one of three EIU players in double figures finishing with 11 points. His basket with 9:31 left in the game cut the Butler lead back to single digits at 47-38.

Bryce Golden answered with the first of two 3-pointers as the Bulldogs jumped back out to a 55-38 advantage. Golden led all scorers with 20 points.

CJ Lane scored 12 points off the bench for EIU finishing with 12 points. Bizimana scored 10.

The Panthers next head to Western Illinois on Sat, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago 58, EIU women 48

CHICAGO -- Eastern Illinois women's basketball was defeated 58-48 on the road against Loyola Chicago on Saturday. With the loss, the Panthers drop to 5-5 on the season.

It was a defensive slugfest from the start, as the two teams ended the first quarter in a 13-13 tie before going into the locker room tied 26-26 at halftime.

Loyola began to seize control in the third quarter, as EIU couldn't get much offense going, being outscored 14-7 in the third quarter. After falling behind by 10 early in the fourth, the Panthers made a late surge, going on a 9-1 run to pull to within two, 46-44, but were unable to get any closer.

Abby Wahl led the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and seventh of her career. Jordyn Hughes scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds. Kira Arthofer scored six points, recorded a career-high six steals, dished out three assists, and grabbed three rebounds. Morgan Litwiller scored six points and recorded four rebounds and four assists.

With her two made free throws at the 8:18 mark of the third quarter, Wahl became the 26th player in EIU school history to score 1,000 career points.

Next up, the Panthers will host the Lipscomb Bisons on Monday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

