Eastern Illinois men's basketball game against Belmont postponed

MATTOON -- Due to health and safety protocols within the
Eastern Illinois program, the Panthers men's basketball game with Belmont, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. The rescheduled date is currently set for Monday, Jan. 24. The women's game with EIU and Belmont is still scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena. Fans can ring in the New Year with promotional specials of $1 GA Tickets, $1 small soda and $1 popcorn.
Tickets purchased for the men’s game against Belmont will be honored for the rescheduled date of Monday, January 24. Start time will be released in the coming days.
The Panthers fell to Morehead State on Wednesday, 63-50, in their Ohio Valley Conference opener. CJ Lane led EIU with 20 points, going for 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
EIU’s next men’s game is schedule for Thursday, Jan. 6 when the Panthers are schedule to host Murray State at 7:30 p.m.
All schedule updates will be announced on
EIUPanthers.com as well EIU's official Twitter and Facebook pages.
PHOTOS: Eastern Illinois men's basketball falls to Northwestern, 80-56, in season opener
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard CJ Lane, right, drives against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, shoots over Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Casey Simmons, center, vies for a rebound against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham, left, and forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois guard Kashawn Charles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, blocks a shot by Eastern Illinois forward Jermaine Hamlin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV, left, looks to a pass the ball as Northwestern center Ryan Young defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons wipes his face as he watches the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Julian Roper II, right, drives to the basket as Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern forward Elyjah Williams, center, drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois' Myles Baker, left, and Rodolfo Rufino Bolis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Eastern Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Ryan Greer (2) drives to the basket against Eastern Illinois forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois head coach Marty Simmons reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, shoots against Eastern Illinois guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Eastern Illinois guard Chris Robinson, right, talks with guard Kejuan Clements during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
E Illinois Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives against Eastern Illinois guard Myles Baker, left, and guard Henry Abraham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!