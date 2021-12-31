 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois men's basketball game against Belmont postponed

MATTOON -- Due to health and safety protocols within the Eastern Illinois program, the Panthers men's basketball game with Belmont, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. The rescheduled date is currently set for Monday, Jan. 24.

The women's game with EIU and Belmont is still scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Mid Court at Lantz Arena. Fans can ring in the New Year with promotional specials of $1 GA Tickets, $1 small soda and $1 popcorn.

Tickets purchased for the men’s game against Belmont will be honored for the rescheduled date of Monday, January 24. Start time will be released in the coming days.

The Panthers fell to Morehead State on Wednesday, 63-50, in their Ohio Valley Conference opener. CJ Lane led EIU with 20 points, going for 4-of-5 from 3-point range. 

EIU’s next men’s game is schedule for Thursday, Jan. 6 when the Panthers are schedule to host Murray State at 7:30 p.m.

All schedule updates will be announced on EIUPanthers.com as well EIU's official Twitter and Facebook pages.

